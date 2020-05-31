e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 31, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Friends found dead in Ludhiana canal: Families allege murder

Friends found dead in Ludhiana canal: Families allege murder

Brother of one of the victims says there were injury marks on the bodies of both men; autopsy reports are awaited

cities Updated: May 31, 2020 21:40 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
Ludhiana, India - May 30, 2020 : File photo of missing youth who found dead in Canal near Dehlon near Ludhiana on Saturday, May 30, 2020. (File photos)
Ludhiana, India - May 30, 2020 : File photo of missing youth who found dead in Canal near Dehlon near Ludhiana on Saturday, May 30, 2020. (File photos)
         

Families of the two friends found dead in a Ludhiana canal on Saturday have alleged their sons were murdered.

The bodies of Jaswinder Singh, 28, and Tejwinder Singh, 22, both residents of Khud Mohalla, were found in the canal near Kaind Canal bridge on Saturday. They were missing since May 26.

Tejwinder’s brother Honey Chattwal said the men could not have committed suicide. “We have seen injury marks on the bodies, which suggest they were murdered. Tejwinder’s body had multiple wounds, while Jaswinder’s teeth were broken. We are waiting for the autopsy reports to understand the cause of death,” he said.

Inspector Satish Kumar, SHO, Division Number 3 police station, said they will initiate further action after receiving the autopsy reports.

top news
2 Pak embassy officials expelled on espionage charges, asked to leave India within 24 hrs
2 Pak embassy officials expelled on espionage charges, asked to leave India within 24 hrs
Covid-19: India now seventh worst-hit country in the world
Covid-19: India now seventh worst-hit country in the world
Unlock 1: States allow shops, markets, offices to open with full capacity
Unlock 1: States allow shops, markets, offices to open with full capacity
SpaceX capsule carrying NASA astronauts docks with International Space Station
SpaceX capsule carrying NASA astronauts docks with International Space Station
Mission Begin Again: What’s allowed, what’s not in Maharashtra
Mission Begin Again: What’s allowed, what’s not in Maharashtra
Nisarga, first tropical cyclone since 1891 that may hit Maharashtra coast during June
Nisarga, first tropical cyclone since 1891 that may hit Maharashtra coast during June
Noida-Delhi border to stay sealed except for exempted services, people
Noida-Delhi border to stay sealed except for exempted services, people
Covid: UP govt planning new tax? Watch CM Yogi Adityanath’s message
Covid: UP govt planning new tax? Watch CM Yogi Adityanath’s message
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyPM ModiCovid-19Delhi Covid-19Lockdown 5.0Rishi KapoorPunjab Board 10th Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In