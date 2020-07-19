Fruit plant saplings to be planted on 170 hectare under HP SHIVA pilot project: Minister

cities

Updated: Jul 19, 2020 17:20 IST

The horticulture department will be implementing ₹100 crores Himachal Pradesh Sub-tropical Horticulture, Irrigation and Value Addition (HP SHIVA) pilot project in four districts of the state.

The Asian Development Bank (ADB)-funded project is being implemented in Bilaspur, Mandi, Kangra and Hamirpur districts. The department has formed 17 clusters comprising 170 hectare area in these districts where fruit trees will be planted. Each group consists of 10 hectares of land.

State horticulture minister Mahender Singh Thakur said under the HP SHIVA pilot project, ₹100 crore will be spent in the identified villages and about 500 families will be connected with the horticultural activities for two years.

“A target of planting 2.50 lakh fruit bearing sapling has been fixed under the project. Fruit trees like orange, litchi, pomegranate, and guava will be planted,” he said, adding that the priority will be given for development of those areas where production of fruit is minimal.

Horticulture activities will also be promoted in areas where farmers have stopped farming due to the menace of wild animals.

“The main project will begin after the success of the pilot project from 2021-22, with an expenditure of proposed ₹ 1,000 crore,” the minister said. About 25,000 families will be linked to horticultural activities in the first phase of the project, he added.

Thakur said the main objective of the project is to develop Himachal Pradesh as fruit state to strengthen the economy. So far horticulture activities were being practiced in 25% area of the state, he said.