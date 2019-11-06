e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 06, 2019-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Nov 06, 2019

Fugitive in 26-year-old double murder case lands in Ludhiana police net

Raju of Raikot was given life sentence in 1996, jumped parole in 1999, and was declared proclaimed offender in 2017

cities Updated: Nov 06, 2019 22:53 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
Hindustantimes
         

After evading police scrutiny for 20 years, a proclaimed offender in a 26-year-old case of double murder finally landed in police net on Wednesday.

Based on a tip-off, a team of crime branch conducted a raid in Jamalpur Nagar to arrest Raj Kumar Joshi, alias Raju, of Raikot.

Inspector Parveen Kumar said the accused had been in hiding for the last twenty years after jumping parole in 1999. He said Raju was arrested by Raikot police in 1993 in a case of double murder of Manjinder Singh and Jagdeep Singh, and a case under Section 302 (murder), 307 (attempt to murder), 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the IPC had been registered against him on March 24, 1993.

Raju was sentenced to life imprisonment on September 9, 1996. “In 1999, Raj Kumar went on parole. He had filed an appeal in Punjab and Haryana high court against the life sentence order, but it was dismissed on May 5, 2005, and on May 8, 2017, Raju was declared a proclaimed offender (PO),” inspector Kumar said.

The inspector said in the last 20 years, Raju has not committed any crime, but further investigation is on.

tags
top news
Ahead of Kartarpur corridor ceremony, India flags terror threat concern with Pak
Ahead of Kartarpur corridor ceremony, India flags terror threat concern with Pak
Centre approves Rs 10,000 crore fund for unfinished housing projects
Centre approves Rs 10,000 crore fund for unfinished housing projects
Good news soon, says BJP ahead of meeting Guv tomorrow; Sena takes a swipe
Good news soon, says BJP ahead of meeting Guv tomorrow; Sena takes a swipe
‘I told you so… Pakistan has hidden agenda’: Amarinder Singh on Bhindranwale row
‘I told you so… Pakistan has hidden agenda’: Amarinder Singh on Bhindranwale row
Woman called by jail warden to see ‘ailing’ husband, then gang- raped
Woman called by jail warden to see ‘ailing’ husband, then gang- raped
For All Mankind review: One small step for TV, one giant leap for Apple
For All Mankind review: One small step for TV, one giant leap for Apple
Ashwin and Kings XI Punjab have decided to part ways amicably: Ness Wadia
Ashwin and Kings XI Punjab have decided to part ways amicably: Ness Wadia
‘Consensus on CM post reached before polls’: Shiv Sena refuses to budge
‘Consensus on CM post reached before polls’: Shiv Sena refuses to budge
trending topics
Ayodhya VerdictSara Ali KhanIBPS SO RecruitmentAlia BhattSSC MTS Result 2019Devendra FadnavisPriyanka ChopraDeepika PadukoneLaal Singh ChaddhaIndia vs Bangladesh

don't miss

latest news

India News

cities