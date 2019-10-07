e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 08, 2019-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Oct 08, 2019

Gang involved in robbing vehicles at gunpoint busted in Tarn Taran, three held

cities Updated: Oct 07, 2019 23:29 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

Police on Monday busted a gang involved in robbing vehicles at gunpoint and arrested three of its members on a tip-off, from T-point Jotishah, 25 kms from the district headquarters. However, five of the gang’s members managed to flee the spot, police said.

The arrested men were identified as Gurpreet Singh of Seeto Nau Abad village, Gurjit Singh of Harike and Nirmal Singh of Dubli village. Harpreet Singh, Gurchait Singh of Seeto Nau Abad village, Harpal Singh of Kutiwala village, Harman Singh of Kaleke village and Ravisher Singh of Kaleke Uttar village were absconding .

Police said the accused were wanted in many cases of robberies across the State.

Superintendent of police (SP-investigation), Jagjit Sigh Walia, said acting on a tip-off, a team led by station house officer (SHO) of Sadar Patti police station, Balraj Singh, erected a barricading near T-point Jotishah. “The informer had told the police that the gang was planning to execute another robbery. The team arrested three accused during the search at the T-point, however, five of its members fled the spot,” he said.

Police recovered three pistols of .315 bore and eight of its rounds, one pistol of .32 bore and two of its rounds, a looted Swift Dzire car, four motorcycles, and two sharp-edged weapons from their possession, he added.

He said the recovered car was robbed from a journalist by the accused near TDI city in Kharar.

He said the trio will be produced in a local court and their remand will be sought. “During remand more recoveries are expected,” he added.

A fresh case under Sections 399 (making preparation to commit dacoity), 402 (assembling for purpose of committing dacoity), 379 (punishment for theft), 411 (dishonestly receiving stolen property), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating), 471 (using as genuine a forged) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and 25-54-59 of the Arms Act was registered against the accused at Patti Sadar police station.

 

First Published: Oct 07, 2019 23:29 IST

tags
top news
Jammu and Kashmir tourist curbs to be lifted from Thursday
Jammu and Kashmir tourist curbs to be lifted from Thursday
Oct 08, 2019 00:39 IST
Trump says will ‘obliterate’ Turkey’s economy if it goes ‘off limits’ in Syria
Trump says will ‘obliterate’ Turkey’s economy if it goes ‘off limits’ in Syria
Oct 07, 2019 23:30 IST
Avoid firecrackers, says environment minister. Then throws in an option
Avoid firecrackers, says environment minister. Then throws in an option
Oct 07, 2019 21:34 IST
Pak fully compliant with 1 of 40 FATF recommendations, says status report
Pak fully compliant with 1 of 40 FATF recommendations, says status report
Oct 08, 2019 01:39 IST
One day Shiv Sainik will be chief minister, says Uddhav; BJP responds
One day Shiv Sainik will be chief minister, says Uddhav; BJP responds
Oct 08, 2019 04:03 IST
‘Have an urgent request’: Saina seeks help from External Affairs Ministry
‘Have an urgent request’: Saina seeks help from External Affairs Ministry
Oct 07, 2019 23:22 IST
Sania Mirza confirms her sister Anam is marrying Azharuddin’s son
Sania Mirza confirms her sister Anam is marrying Azharuddin’s son
Oct 07, 2019 13:27 IST
WhatsApp’s Dark Mode feature finally gets closer to the official roll-out
WhatsApp’s Dark Mode feature finally gets closer to the official roll-out
Oct 07, 2019 19:25 IST
trending topics
Virat KohliWar box office collectionNavratri Day 9Taapsee PannuRealme X2 ProDussehra 2019 WishesOnePlus 7TSalman KhanAyushmann KhurranaHappy Birthday Zaheer KhanSania MirzaDurga Puja 2019
don't miss
latest news
India News
cities