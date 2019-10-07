Gang involved in robbing vehicles at gunpoint busted in Tarn Taran, three held

cities

Police on Monday busted a gang involved in robbing vehicles at gunpoint and arrested three of its members on a tip-off, from T-point Jotishah, 25 kms from the district headquarters. However, five of the gang’s members managed to flee the spot, police said.

The arrested men were identified as Gurpreet Singh of Seeto Nau Abad village, Gurjit Singh of Harike and Nirmal Singh of Dubli village. Harpreet Singh, Gurchait Singh of Seeto Nau Abad village, Harpal Singh of Kutiwala village, Harman Singh of Kaleke village and Ravisher Singh of Kaleke Uttar village were absconding .

Police said the accused were wanted in many cases of robberies across the State.

Superintendent of police (SP-investigation), Jagjit Sigh Walia, said acting on a tip-off, a team led by station house officer (SHO) of Sadar Patti police station, Balraj Singh, erected a barricading near T-point Jotishah. “The informer had told the police that the gang was planning to execute another robbery. The team arrested three accused during the search at the T-point, however, five of its members fled the spot,” he said.

Police recovered three pistols of .315 bore and eight of its rounds, one pistol of .32 bore and two of its rounds, a looted Swift Dzire car, four motorcycles, and two sharp-edged weapons from their possession, he added.

He said the recovered car was robbed from a journalist by the accused near TDI city in Kharar.

He said the trio will be produced in a local court and their remand will be sought. “During remand more recoveries are expected,” he added.

A fresh case under Sections 399 (making preparation to commit dacoity), 402 (assembling for purpose of committing dacoity), 379 (punishment for theft), 411 (dishonestly receiving stolen property), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating), 471 (using as genuine a forged) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and 25-54-59 of the Arms Act was registered against the accused at Patti Sadar police station.

