Gang involved in theft of transformer oil busted in Amritsar, 15 arrested

cities

Updated: Nov 23, 2019 23:14 IST

Police on Saturday busted a gang involved in theft of transformer oil in the city, with the arrest of 15 of its members and recovery of 1,150 litres of oil from their possession.

The accused have been identified as Krishan Chand, Happy Sharma ‘Bhalla’, Harpal Singh Badal, Surjit Singh Bhullar, Baljit Singh, Sunny, Ramesh Kumar ‘Sonu’, Sukhpreet Singh ‘Daana’, Karanbir Singh Jagga, Babblu, Shamsher Singh, Harpreet Singh, Sukha Singh, Rinku ‘Sagar’ and Hardeep Singh Nikka, all residents of Amritsar.

Addressing a press conference here on Saturday, additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP, City-2) Sandeep Kumar Malik said, “The police started a drive to nab the thieves involved in pilfering valuables in the city. On November 20, a police team, led by Civil Lines SHO Shivdarshan Singh, arrested Krishan Chand, Happy Sharma ‘Bhalla’ and Harpal Singh Badal and recovered 50 litres of stolen transformer oil from their possession. The trio was then taken on remand for further interrogation.”

“In investigation, we found that the trio, along with 12 others, had formed a gang to steal transformer oil that they used to sell. We immediately installed checkposts in the entire city to nab the remaining accused. On Saturday, we arrested the other 12 accused,” he said.

Malik added, “The accused used to steal oil from transformers during night and used to transport it on three-wheelers. One of the accused, Sukhpreet Singh Daana, had a godown in Daburji village in Majitha where they used to store the stolen oil for selling it further.”

He said that 1,150 litres of oil was recovered from the godown.

The transformer oil, which is used as coolant in electric transformers, has a huge demand in metal industry for its use in welding machines.

A case has been registered against the accused at Civil Lines police station under Sections 379 (theft), 411 (dishonestly receiving stolen property) and 34 (act done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian penal Code (IPC).