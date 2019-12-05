Gang rape case turns out to be fake, ‘victim’ admits to hatching conspiracy

cities

Updated: Dec 05, 2019 17:33 IST

Agra : The 21-year-old woman who had alleged she was tricked by some youths and gang raped in Etmadpur before being dumped in Pachokhara area of Firozabad, had in fact hatched a conspiracy against the three named accused, found police while working out the sensational case which had caused quite a stir.

The woman admitted that she had framed the trio at the behest of her boy friend who himself was a criminal. The three were witnesses in a murder case in which her boyfriend was prime accused. Police now plan to complete legal formalities and bring the conspirators to book.

“A telephone call was received on UP 112 about gang rape of an undergraduate student in Agra. The victim alleged that three named and one unidentified accused had gang raped her in Etmadpur area of Firozabad district. According to her, one of the accused was a friend of her brother who tricked her into accompanying him on the pretext that her brother had met an accident,” said IG Agra Range A Satish Ganesh.

“As it was a sensitive matter, police from Agra, Firozabad and Hathras was activated. In her complaint, the victim had claimed that she was going to her coaching on Wednesday morning when she was tricked by the accused,” he said.

“Police arrested all three named accused from Hathras and brought them to Firozabad. During investigation, the coaching owner denied that the victim was her student. The man who called the police to help the victim is a resident of Barhan and known to the victim. So his presence 40 km away from his house at the very moment the woman was thrown out of the car raised doubts,” he said.

“Call details of the three named accused revealed that they were in Hathras all through the day. During further investigation, police came across an audio tape in which the boyfriend of the woman was threatening the three accused that they would be framed in a fake gang rape case if they deposed in the murder case against him,” the IG said.

“Later, on Wednesday night, the woman admitted that no gang rape was committed and she concocted the story to help her boyfriend who was the master mind of the plot,” he said.

“Within seven hours, the conspiracy was exposed and the woman’s boyfriend was taken into custody. It was found that he had a criminal past and had several cases registered against him, including one of murder in which the three framed in gang rape case were witnesses,” the IG said.

“The case will now be investigated fully. The woman’s boyfriend and the man who made the call to the police are in custody and if they are found to be part of the conspiracy, then they will face action along with the woman making false allegations,” he said.