Ganga on the rise in Varanasi; boatmen told to stay away

Updated: Aug 08, 2019 22:50 IST

The water level in Ganga continued to rise for the third straight day on Thursday cutting off most of the city’s famed ghats and prompting administration to ask boatmen to refrain from plying in the river as a precautionary measure.

According to central water commission records, Ganga water level has increased to 63.38 metre on Thursday from 63.14 metre on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, the famed Ganga aarti at Dashashwamedh Ghat was shifted to higher area after the platform of the ghat came under water.

Administrative officials said most of the stairs of Asi Ghat were submerged on Thursday and the platform, which is comparatively higher than other ghats, too would go under water anytime.

They said until Wednesday, people could take a stroll from one ghat to another through the stairs but on Thursday this connectivity was broken.

The situation has even forced the priests, who attend the devotees at ghats, to shift their wooden platforms to higher locations.

Pt Kishun Pandey, who sits at Dashashwamedh Ghat said, “I have shifted my chauki to a higher location. Whole of platform is under water now. Water level is on the rise.”

Additional district magistrate city Vinay Singh has issued instructions to boatmen to refrain from going out in waters as precautionary measure.

Meanwhile, NDRF teams have been deployed at the ghats to keep a watch on the water level. In addition, the teams of rescuers have also been kept ready at the headquarters of 11 NDRF in Varanasi to deal with any urgent situation.

