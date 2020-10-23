Gangster Harman Bhau lands up in Moga police net

cities

Updated: Oct 23, 2020, 18:44 IST

Moga Police on Friday claimed that an inter-state gang had been busted with the arrest of a dreaded gangster, Harmanjit Singh, alias Harman Bhau, who was wanted in at least five cases of attempt to murder in many districts. Harman, of Cheema village in Tarn Taran district, was arrested with 2,000 narcotic tablets named Tramadol SR. A 12-bore weapon with six cartridges have also been recovered from his possession.

The police added that with his arrest, all members of an inter-state gang had been busted. Two of his associates, Ajay Kumar and Amritpal Singh, who are notorious criminals, had been arrested earlier. “These gangsters were involved in several cases of highway robberies, attempt to murder for ransom, gang war and snatching,” a police source added.

Moga SSP HS Gill said that Harman, who operated as the main hitman and sharpshooter of the gang, was wanted in 10 cases, including five attempt to murder cases, registered at Moga, Ludhiana, Faridkot, Tarn Taran and Panchkula districts.

“He is being interrogated to know how many crimes he had committed and to know the source of weapons used. To date, a Toyota Fortuner, snatched at gunpoint from Panchkula and a 12 bore gun, which he snatched from a hospital guard in Kotakpura, have been recovered from him. More recovery and arrests would follow,” he added.

Last month, Harman along with associates had fired at and injured a Moga-based rice trader to rob him. In July, he had pointed a weapon at a Moga police party on a check-post. In June, he had opened fire at a Ludhiana resident and injured him after getting a contract to kill him. He had also snatched a Ritz car at gunpoint from Dakha area in Ludhiana district.

As part of a gang rivalry, Harman had fired 17 rounds at the son of an ASI to kill him in Kotkapura last month. On July 18, Harman had also fired at and injured an ex-sarpanch of Cheema Kalan in Tarn Taran district, following a village-level rivalry. A case has been registered under the NDPS and the Arms Act at Mehna police station.