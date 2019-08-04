e-paper
Gangster who ‘issued’ threats to Salman nabbed

Shera had recently also opened fire on his opponents and was evading arrest along with his gang members. Shera, who carried a of Rs 25000, was nabbed along with his accomplice.

Updated: Aug 04, 2019 18:21 IST
K Sandeep Kumar
K Sandeep Kumar
Prayagraj
Crime Branch and Shahganj police nabbed a notorious gangster Shahrukh alias Shera, who had once issued threats to Bollywood actor Salman Khan for refusing to give him a chance in his movies, police said.

Shera had recently also opened fire on his opponents and was evading arrest along with his gang members. Shera, who carried a of ₹25000, was nabbed along with his accomplice. They were carrying a country made pistol and ammunition, police said.

SP (Crime) Ashutosh Mishra said a team of crime branch and Shahganj police on a tip off laid a trap near Railway Colony on Leader road and tried to intercept the two riding a scooty. However, they opened fire on the police team. The duo tried to flee but fell in a pit. They were identified as Shahrukh alias Shera and his accomplice Sarim aka Chanda. A country made pistol, ammunition and a stolen ‘scooty’ were recovered from their possession.

In November last year, Shera had allegedly called actor Salman Khan’s number and requested Salman’s PRO to give him a break in Salman’s upcoming movie. Shera issued life threats to Salman when his request was turned down. An FIR was lodged at Thane police station of Mumbai on the complaint of Salman’s bodyguard. Mumbai police later arrived in Prayagraj and arrested Shera with the help of Kareli police.

Shera informed police that one of his friends was a junior artist and had given him the mobile number of Salman Khan while Shera was in Mumbai. After being released on bail, Shera opened fire on one Faraz in Kareli area and later fired shots at one Hamdan in Shahganj locality.

SP City said Shera had 15 cases against him under verious sections of IPC at Shahganj and Kareli police stations. His accomplice Sarim had two cases against him at Shahganj.

First Published: Aug 04, 2019 18:11 IST

