Garages, shops in Thane start opening

cities Updated: Jun 05, 2020 00:27 IST
Megha Pol
At a market in Khopat, Thane, on Thursday. (Praful Gangurde/HT Photo)
         

With some of the lockdown norms easing since June 3, some of the shops in Thane began opening shutters on Thursday.

Thane Municipal Corporation has permitted staggered opening of shops from June 5, but garages and shops selling rainwear and stationery opened on Thursday.

It has asked the shops to down the shutters and not open till they are given proper allotment of odd and even day.

Areas such as Uthalsar, Khopat, Panchpakhadi and Jambli Naka market area saw shops with half shutter open selling umbrellas and raincoats.

Pradeep Sawant, 56, a resident of Uthalsar said, “There was a long queue of people outside these shops in some areas of Uthalsar despite the corporation’s orders to open them only after June 5. Customers were nit following social distancing.”

Sandeep Malvi, deputy municipal commissioner of TMC, said, “None of these shops can open before June 5. If any of these shops are found open, I will ask the assistant municipal commissioners to shut them. We have told the shopkeepers to open only after they get proper schedules for odd and even days so that there is no crowding.”

