GB Nagar admin working to issue ration cards on priority, daily wagers fail to get cards due to lack of info

Updated: Apr 22, 2020 23:02 IST

Noida:

Even as the Gautam Budh Nagar administration is working to issue ration cards on priority to workers who are entitled to receive the essential food items, many daily wagers have failed to get their cards due to lack of information about the same.

Officials said that those who are entitled to get ration cards will be identified and get help from the administration.

“We have formed 169 teams for this purpose, and 14 supervisors from the authorities are also a part of the process. Those daily wage earners who don’t have ration cards but are entitled to will be provided with the cards. Other needy people who are not entitled to get the cards will also be provided essential items under disaster relief,” said a statement from the district administration.

However, people from the economically weaker section are having trouble in getting the most of these benefits. Yogender Yadav, a resident of Chajarsi village who used to work as a helper in the assembly line of an export house, is now trying to make ends meet for his family.

“We are a family of five people and we had been starving for a few days due to the lockdown. I went to a ration shop last week. But I was asked to leave as I did not have a ration card. Today, with the help of a media person, I got 24 kg dry ration from a social organization. These people told me that I can get a ration card as the government is taking measures to help people like us. I will now apply for the same,” said Yadav.

The family is one of the many who have been often turned away from ration shops due to lack of valid cards.

“My eldest daughter and I had gone to a government ration shop on April 15, but were turned away because we didn’t have a card. We went back again the next day and filled up a form to apply for a ration card. But so far nothing has happened. For some essential items, we even tried some helpline numbers but no help came. Finally, we received 10 kg ration from a police post today,” said Sarita, a native of Bihar who used to run a tea stall in Sector 18 market and lives in the Atta market area.

In the absence of help from the administration, most of the daily wage earners turn to nearby residential areas for help.

“Several workers come to us for help every day. For a few days, we distributed ration among them. We even engaged the MLA office and helped out people. But to do it on a daily basis is beyond our resources. We often ask such people to contact the helplines or the local government shops. But most of these workers don’t have valid identity cards and are often denied help,” said Kanhaiya Lal Awana, president, residents’ welfare association, Sector 27.

According to the officials of the district supplies department, the district currently has 1,84,925 active ration card holders under the public distribution system. According to the guidelines, the officials will issue ration cards of people eligible for them and identify those who are in need of services. Such people will then be provided a food packet of nine essential items from the relief fund, the officials said.

“Since April 1, 3,500 new ration cards have been issued, while 10,279 requests have come in. All the applications for ration cards are under process. More than 15,000 people have also been identified who will be provided food from the ‘rahat kosh’,” said an officer of the district supplies department, on the condition of anonymity.

For issuing new cards, a survey is being conducted by officers, the officer said.

Despite repeated attempts, district magistrate Suhas LY could not be contacted for a comment.