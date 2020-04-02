GB Nagar CMO Bhargava removed, AP Chaturvedi takes charge

cities

Updated: Apr 02, 2020 23:01 IST

Noida: Amid the rising Covid-19 cases in Gautam Budh Nagar, the chief medical officer (CMO) of the district, Anurag Bhargava, has been removed from the crucial post. Bhargava has been replaced by AP Chaturvedi, an official order said.

The decision has been taken after UP principal secretary (medical education) Rajnish Dube submitted his report blaming former district magistrate BN Singh and Bhargava for poor performance in containing the spread of coronavirus in the district.

During his visit to GB Nagar on March 30, chief minister Yogi Adityanath had pulled up Singh and Bhargava for the trail of employees at Ceasefire company in Sector 135 and their relatives who got infected with the deadly virus.

Chaturvedi, joint director, Directorate General of Family Welfare, is appointed as the CMO of Gautam Budh Nagar with immediate effect, stated the order that was issued on Wednesday night by principal secretary (medical and health) Amit Mohan Prasad.

As per the order, Bhargava has been attached with the chief executive officer of the Greater Noida Authority, Narendra Bhooshan. Bhooshan has also been appointed as the nodal officer in-charge of Gautam Budh Nagar district for handling Covid-19 outbreak.

“Bhargava is directed to immediately hand over the charge to the new CMO and offer his services to the nodal officer,” the order said.

Bhargava’s removal has come a couple of days after district magistrate BN Singh was removed following the chief minister’s visit to the city.

Meanwhile, the Greater Noida authority CEO said, “All the officials are working round-the-clock to contain the outbreak of Covid-19 disease. We are streamlining all the procedures, including the information dissemination among the media persons.”

By Wednesday night, the total number of Covid-19 cases had reached 48 in the district, which includes 29 persons directly or indirectly linked with fire safety solutions firm Ceasefire. The district has emerged as one of the epicentres of Covid-19 in the state.

“A lot of work has been done in the last 48 hours to reach out to maximum number of people. We are going to come up with a set-up by late Thursday night wherein helpline numbers will be provided to people to get in touch with us to clear their doubts related to Covid-19 and they can also inform us if they have any complaints. All the officers are working together as a team to fight this outbreak,” said Suhas LY, district magistrate, GB Nagar.

The Expressway police has lodged an FIR against Ceasefire under sections 45 (punishment of offences committed within India), 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) and 270 (malignant act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) of the Indian Penal Code. The FIR was lodged on the orders of Bhargava for hiding the foreign travel history by few employees of the firm.