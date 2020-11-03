e-paper
Home / Cities / GB Pant Engineering College students sit on indefinite hunger strike

GB Pant Engineering College students sit on indefinite hunger strike

cities Updated: Nov 03, 2020, 23:27 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

New Delhi:

At least five students of GB Pant Engineering College -- affiliated to the state-run Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University (IP University) until now -- have started an indefinite hunger strike, demanding that the Delhi government reconsider its decision not to conduct admissions in the college this academic year.

Delhi education minister Manish Sisodia had on Monday said the state-run college will not enroll students this year, and that it will soon be a part of the upcoming Skill and Entrepreneurship University with better courses and infrastructure.

IP University has already removed the college’s name from the list of its affiliated institutes and stopped admissions this year.

A group of GB Pant students led by the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) are protesting since Monday, demanding clarification over the matter. “Five protesting students have commenced an indefinite hunger strike near Vikas Bhawan at 1:30 PM on Tuesday. The Delhi government did not even take cognisance of students’ grievances. The protestors have resolved to keep fighting until the Delhi government includes the institute in the counselling process for admission this year,” the students said in a statement.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Vijay Goel visited the protesting students on Monday. “The Delhi government should not stop admissions in GB Pant College this year. We demand the government should issue a notification and enroll students this year so that over 200 students who could take admission in the first year do not miss the opportunity of studying in an affordable engineering college,” he said.

IP University vice-chancellor Mahesh Verma had on Monday said existing students will continue with the university and will get degrees from it.

GB Pant college offers three BTech courses (computer, mechanical and electronic) and caters around 600 students (excluding first-year students).

The Delhi government did not issue any notification or statement about the matter on Tuesday.

But Sisodia had on said Monday, “Instead of it being a normal college under IP University, the government plans to bring it under the upcoming Skill and Entrepreneurship University and develop it as a better institute...I assure everyone it won’t make any difference to students studying there if the college remains under IP University or the Skill and Entrepreneurship University.

