GDA seeks project status report from private developers

Updated: Sep 30, 2019 21:18 IST

Ghaziabad: The Ghaziabad Development Authority (GDA) has sought detailed report from the private developers about their projects which are being taken up in the eight zones under the authority’s jurisdiction. The officials said that the directions were issued in order to update the project status report that has to be submitted before the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (Rera).

Officials said developers have been asked to submit the project status, the physical construction as well as the financial details of pending dues, if any.

They added that it has come to fore that a number of developers have initiated project but land dues are still pending against them.

“The status report of all projects was updated last year but we need to get the update the details at the earliest so that the report can be submitted to Rera. We have asked developers to provide all details in a fortnight. The status report has been sought for projects taken up by private developers as well those taken up by the Ghaziabad Development Authority,” Asheesh Shivpuri, chief architect & town planner, GDA, said.

“Once we get the updated details of all projects, it will help us list various dues which are yet to be paid to the authority. It is estimated that we have about ₹1,000 crore dues pending recovery from various developers. Once the details are received from developers, we will cross check the details with our files and also prepare an updated list of pending dues. Thereafter, appropriate action will be taken for recovery of the dues,” he said.

In a meeting held last week with Rera officials, the authority had submitted the status report of 141 projects which are yet to obtain a completion certificates (CCs) from the authority.

The GDA had recently initiated a survey and prepared a list of 141 projects having 1,106 residential towers and comprising 90,183 flats. According to GDA’s list, only 27 projects have obtained their completion certificates. The time of obtaining CCs has lapsed for 58 projects. The status report also said partial completion certificates was taken only for 295 towers which have 30,844 housing units.

The officials said different exercises are being taken up to streamline pendency of projects and also to make developers comply with norms.

