GDA to develop two major roads in Indirapuram, Madhuban Bapudham as model ones

Updated: Aug 29, 2019 18:43 IST

Ghaziabad: The Ghaziabad Development Authority (GDA) has said it will develop two roads — the 2.5km long CISF Road in Indirapuram and the 5km road connecting Hapur Road to Madhuban Bapudham housing society — as model roads.

The authority had recently announced a project for developing model roads in the city and had asked the enforcement department to clear encroachments from all major roads in the city. Under the project, the authority has planned to develop pathways, install streetlights and street furniture and carry out greenscaping on the central verges.

“Our prime focus is to develop the main roads, leading to the residential localities. The CISF-Road in Indirapuram will be developed as a model road — it takes commuters from NH-9 to the city limits. The road also witnesses VIP movement and caters to the CISF battalion. The encroachment from the road will be removed and also from the Kala Patthar Road. That road is also used by thousands of commuters during peak hours to travel between Indirapuram and NH-9,” Kanchan Verma, vice-chairperson, GDA, said.

The CISF road starts from Kanawani and ends near NH-9. It caters to about 22 high-rises in Ahimsa Khand 2, besides Shipra Sun City, Shipra Mall, Habitat Centre and other high-rises like Jaipuria Sunrise Greens, ATS Advantage and Windsor Park, among others.

The second road is a 5km stretch connecting Hapur Road to Madhuban Bapudham. “This road will be our main focus. There are about 12-15 small patches which the farmers are yet to hand over. We have spoken to the district officials and have asked them to provide speedy compensation to these farmers. A final notice will be given if they don’t accept the compensation. Thereafter, the land will be deemed acquired in case they are not contesting any legal cases against the acquisition,” Verma said.

The Madhuban scheme is spread over an area of about 1,231 hectares and a majority of the land has been acquired by the authority. Recently, the authority has paid ₹1,100 crore towards pending land compensation to farmers for acquiring 281 acres.

The officials said other model roads in areas such as Swarn Jayanti Puram, Koyal Enclave etc., are in the process of being identified.

