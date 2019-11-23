e-paper
General Bipin Rawat visits Southern Command, motivates staff to win Olympic medal

cities Updated: Nov 23, 2019 23:18 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

PUNE Chief of Army Staff, General Bipin Rawat, visited the Southern Command on Saturday and encouraged the defence staff to win at least one medal at the upcoming 2020 Olympic Games. This is also likely to be his last visit to the Southern Command as Rawat will retire by December 31 this year.

During a meet with officials of the Southern Command on Saturday, General Rawat expressed his desire to witness the Indian Army men bring an Olympic medal home.

He gave a motivational talk and also complimented the Southern Command for its operational readiness.

He also discussed various issues concerning all ranks during his visit to the Southern Command.

General Rawat was accompanied by his wife Madhulika Rawat, president, Army Wives Welfare Association.

General Bipin Rawat was received by lieutenant general SK Saini, Ati Vishisht Seva Medal, Yudh Seva Medal, Vishisht Seva Medal, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Southern Command at Milkha Singh Sports Complex where he interacted with troops of Pune Station.

Madhulika Rawat visited ‘Southern Command Welfare Complex’, accompanied by Neena Saini, regional president Army Wives Welfare Association, Southern Command.

She interacted with the wives of all ranks of the station and complimented them for providing rock-solid support to the soldiers manning the front line.

