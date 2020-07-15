e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 14, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Getting death threats, alleges anti-terror front chief

Getting death threats, alleges anti-terror front chief

cities Updated: Jul 15, 2020 01:27 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

A first information report (FIR) was lodged in Ambala against unknown persons after Viresh Shandilya, the national president of Anti-Terrorist Front of India, alleged that he was getting death threats.

In a statement along with the audio recording issued on Tuesday, Shandilya said, “The person called me on Sunday night and said I will be killed soon for speaking about Sant Bhindranwale (militant preacher). After this threat, we immediately complained to the Ministry of Home Affairs, following which the police came into action. The PMO has also taken notice and forwarded the complaint to the home secretary of Haryana for action.”

This is for the second time in a week Shandilya has lodged a complaint regarding threat calls.

We have registered a case under IPC sections 504 and 506 ( criminal intimidation) at the Ambala city police station. Station in-charge Ram Kumar said, “The police have increased patrolling around Shandilya’s residence.”

top news
Trump administration rescinds foreign students order
Trump administration rescinds foreign students order
As Congress picks old guard over new, future tense for both Gehlot, Pilot
As Congress picks old guard over new, future tense for both Gehlot, Pilot
Congress hits reset after Sachin Pilot’s exit, dissolves party teams
Congress hits reset after Sachin Pilot’s exit, dissolves party teams
Regulate Covid treatment costs at private hospitals, orders Supreme Court
Regulate Covid treatment costs at private hospitals, orders Supreme Court
‘Was a 20-20. Test match next’: Team Sachin Pilot tweets to Ashok Gehlot
‘Was a 20-20. Test match next’: Team Sachin Pilot tweets to Ashok Gehlot
In damage-control mode, Nepal govt gives PM Oli’s Ayodhya claim a new spin
In damage-control mode, Nepal govt gives PM Oli’s Ayodhya claim a new spin
Sachin Pilot welcome to join, say BJP leaders as party weighs its options
Sachin Pilot welcome to join, say BJP leaders as party weighs its options
Covid update: New anti-virus trains; Apple reopen plan; online class rules
Covid update: New anti-virus trains; Apple reopen plan; online class rules
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyAmitabh BachchanKarnataka 2nd PUC Result 2020 Live UpdatesMBSE HSSLC 12th Result 2020Vikas Dubey

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In