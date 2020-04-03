Ghaziabad: 8 booked for non-disclosure of participation in religious congregations, 177 in quarantine

cities

Updated: Apr 03, 2020 22:20 IST

The Ghaziabad police has booked six Nepalese nationals and two clerics of a mosque in Pasonda for staying at the mosque and not revealing the information to the local administration. The eight persons were earlier picked up by the health department on April 1 and confined to a quarantine facility.

According to police, the six had come from Nepal in March and stayed at Kaila Bhatta area from where they moved to the mosque in Pasonda on March 21. The police said the FIR was registered under the IPC and provisions of the Epidemic Act and the Disaster Management Act at Tila Morh police station.

“The six persons did not disclose their whereabouts and had come to the mosque to attend a Tablighi Jamaat religious congregation. The mosque in Pasonda is a sub centre of the Jamaat. The two clerics also did not disclose anything about the Nepali residents and all of them were staying at the mosque. All eight were found during a search and sent to quarantine facility. An FIR against them was registered on Friday,” Rakesh Mishra, circle officer (Sahibabad), said.

The health department officials on Friday evening said they have picked up 177 persons in Ghaziabad who had attended different religious congregations, including the one held at Nizamuddin in Delhi in March.

They further added that temporary sealing of the Savior Park high-rise in Mohan Nagar, where a couple had tested positive for Covid-19, was extended and it will remain sealed until further orders. The high-rise has about 500 families.

“The building was sealed after a couple tested positive for Covid-19. They have 93 contacts within the building and 27 people from the high-rise are still in quarantine. The building will be sealed till further orders from the district administration,” Dr NK Gupta, chief medical officer, said.

The woman who tested positive is an employee of Noida-based company Ceasefire, which has reported several Covid-19 cases. She had passed on the infection to her husband, the officials said.

“A 30-year-old male employee of the company and his two contacts, a 29-year-old woman employee of the same company and another man from Duhai, have already contracted Covid-19. The surge in cases in Ghaziabad is due to employees of the Noida company or their contacts and also due to people who have attended religious congregations,” Dr Gupta said.

“The district magistrates and police chiefs will monitor quarantine facilities and they will be held responsible in case there is any lapse in safety and security at these centres. To enforce the lockdown, the state police has also been asked to make use of drones for surveillance activities,” UP principal secretary (health) Amit Mohan Prasad said.

During the ongoing countrywide lockdown, the UP police till Friday afternoon has registered 7,662 FIRs and booked 24,537 violators of lockdown norms.