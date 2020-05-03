Ghaziabad doctor puts up notice barring entry of cops to his clinic

cities

Updated: May 03, 2020 23:28 IST

Ghaziabad: A doctor at the Raj Nagar District Centre on Sunday put up a board at his clinic where he disallowed free consultation to police persons after a member of his staff was allegedly harassed by cops during a checking operation in Raj Nagar.

“The cops seized the motorcycle of my laundry person while he was going home after taking clothes from the clinic. He told me that police officers abused him and also demanded money. It was after this that I put up a notice at my clinic where I denied entry to policemen who come to my clinic. Usually I give free consultation and even free treatment to defence personnel and policemen but after this incident I will abstain from attending to policemen,” said Dr BP Tyagi.

However, police officers from the Kavi Nagar police station denied allegations of use of abusive words or any demand of money made by the policemen on duty.

“The staff member was riding a two-wheeler with a pillion rider along with a bundle of clothes. This was a violation of lockdown norms. He was stopped during checking and he could not produce documents of the vehicle. The vehicle was seized but it was later released after the staff member arrived with documents. Later, there were allegations that our personnel demanded money and harassed the man. However, this was not the case. We just stopped him for checking. We spoke to the doctor and the matter was resolved. He also removed the notice from his clinic later on,” said Mohammad Aslam, SHO of Kavi Nagar police station.

Police bring cake for 71-year-old, celebrate his birthday

On Sunday, the Kavi Nagar SHO made a surprise visit to the house of 71-year-old RN Chaturvedi, who lives with his wife at their house in Govindpuram. Sunday was Chaturvedi’s birthday and the cops brought him a cake.

“It was a pleasant surprise for him and the couple were very happy that we brought them a birthday cake. Their son and his family stay in Hong Kong. I received a call on Saturday that the 71-year-old has his birthday on Sunday. From this number, I again received a reminder call at 2pm on Sunday. Within half an hour, I arranged for a cake and went to their house. It was a surprise for them and they were all praise for the police,” the SHO said.