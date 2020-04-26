Ghaziabad: Hospital transmission a major concern; new epicentres and hotspots emerge

cities

Updated: Apr 26, 2020 23:10 IST

There has been a steady growth in the number of hotspots and epicentres in different localities of Ghaziabad ever since the outbreak of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) was first reported in the district. The health department officials have now raised concerns that such cases will continue to rise and there is a risk of community transmission if the disease is not controlled in a timely manner.

The Ghaziabad district at present has 17 hotspots, which include nine in the red zone (areas where new cases have been found in the past 14 days), five in the orange zone (areas where no fresh cases have been found in the past 14 days) and three in the green zone (where no fresh cases have been reported in the past 28 days since the time the last Covid-19 positive case came to light).

The recently added hotspots in the district include Indirapuram, Khoda and Islam Nagar, along with Loni and Vaishali in the red zone.

Medical transmission in the district

“At present, the major concern is that infections are being contracted at the hospitals and healthcare workers are being infected by the patients. This may lead to community transmission if the spread of the disease is not controlled in a timely manner,” said Dr NK Gupta, chief medical officer(CMO).

“Initially, most of the cases related to foreign travel and those who attended religious congregations. Such areas included Masuri, Pasonda etc. Now, the cases are being reported from areas, such as Indirpauram, Vaishali etc. We are also keeping a close watch on cases emerging from Khoda, Loni and Kaila Bhatta as these are densely populated regions,” Dr Gupta added.

A number of cases related to hospital transmission have emerged after two resident doctors of Max Hospital were tested positive, although both later recovered. A 71-year-old man from Niho Scottish Garden in Indirapuram was reported to be positive, while a woman patient from ATS Advantage was also found to be infected. She was, however, later declared negative.

Similarly, another woman doctor working at a hospital in Delhi was found to be positive for Covid-19 on Saturday while a 40-year-old woman from Vaishali, with comorbidities, also tested positive for the infection. Another 40 year old woman from Loni, who was undergoing cancer treatment in Delhi, tested positive for Covid-19 and was shifted to Meerut Medical College during the early hours on Sunday, the officials said.

Hotspots and epicentres

The number of hotspots in the district has increased to 27 and includes 14 in the red zone. These areas include residential apartments or colonies, such as ATS Advantage, Niho Scottish Garden, Exotica Elegance in Indirapuram, sectors 1 and 5 in Vaishali, Hayat Nagar in Khoda, parts of Kaila Bhatta, and Islam Nagar, among others.

“On Sunday evening, we came to know of two more suspected cases pertaining to a doctor couple. We have informed the district officials to verify the cases. Several cases of medical transmission now emerging. To deal with the situation, we will be issuing advisory to all our member high-rises to reveal the names of healthcare professionals, who need to be in active and passive quarantine while at work and should therefore avoid their stay at high-rises,” said Alok Kumar, founder-member of the federation of association of apartment owners.

According to officials, an area is demarcated as a hotspot if a Covid-19 positive case is reported from that area. The radius of one kilometre is identified as its containment zone and a 2km outer area is defined as the buffer zone. In case, the hotspot has more than one case, then a 3km area is identified as the containment zone, while a further 2km area further falls under the buffer zone.

If further cases emerge from within a 3km or 5km radius of the hotspot, then the area is defined as the epicentre and is sealed as per the norms, officials added.

In order to prevent medical infection, the Uttar Pradesh government has decided to form district level committees, which will include officials of the health department, along with one officer from the pollution control board.

“The emphasis now is to prevent medical infection. The chief minister has directed that doctors and healthcare professionals should be provided with PPE kits and N95 masks. Further, regular sanitisation of hospitals should be taken up. Dedicated teams have been formed in every district and will be working to stop such infections. The directions have also been given for safe disposal of biomedical waste,” said Awanish Awasthi, UP’s additional chief secretary (home).

17 hotspot areas in Ghaziabad (Source: Ghaziabad health department)

Red Zone: Vaishali; Masuri; Pasonda; Loni; Nandgram; Muradnagar; Indirapuram; Islam Naagar and Khoda

Orange Zone: Raj Nagar Extension; Duhai; Vasundhra; Bhopra; Skardi Green (near NH-9)

Green Zone: Kaushambi; Sahibabad; Mohan Nagar

27 Epicentre areas: (Source: Ghaziabad health department)

Red Zone: Vaishali Sector-1; Vaishali Sector-5; Jama Masjid, Nali Para at Masuri; Pasonda; Nai Pura at Loni; Deen Dayal Puri at Nandgram; Covid Hospital at Muradnagar; Gupta Market Muradnagar; Niho Scottiosh Garden at Indirpuram; ATS Advantage at Indirapuram; Exotica Elegnce at Indirapuram; Islam Nagar; Moti Masjid area at Kaila Bhatta; Hayat Nagar at Khoda

Orange Zone: SCC Sapphire at Raj Nagar Extension; Khatu Shyam Colony at Duhai; setcor 2B at Vasundhara; Oxy Homes Highrise; Skardy Greens at Golf Link City (near NH-9); Gyan Khand – 1 at Indirapuram

Green Zone: KDP Grand Savanna at Raj Nagar Extension; Girnar Apartment at Kaushambi; Shalimar Garden Extension 2; Vaishali setcor-6; Savior Park at Mohan Nagar