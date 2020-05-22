Ghaziabad markets to alternately open through the week, says district administration

cities

Updated: May 22, 2020 23:03 IST

Five days after the Union home ministry released guidelines for lockdown 4.0, the Ghaziabad administration on Friday came up with rules for reopening 34 markets in the district on alternate days.

A majority of markets, according to the directions issued, will open for three days a week till May 31, when lockdown 4.0 comes to end.

In his directions issued on Friday, district magistrate Ajay Shankar Pandey, has stated that certain markets will open on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays while others will function on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays.

“We have also given two working days to shop owners for taking up cleaning, sanitization and for making proper arrangement before opening of shops. During this period, they will have to ensure that all stale material is moved out as the shops have been closed for about two months now. Sunday will be an off day and no markets will open then. The corporation will also ensure that the markets are properly cleaned and sanitized once the garbage is removed,” Pandey said.

As a pre-condition, the cleaning and sanitization by shop owners will be done only on days specified for them by the administration. If the cleaning is done on non-specified days, it will be termed as violation of the order, officials said.

The major markets of Ghaziabad — Indirapuram, Vaishali, Sahibabad, Bjaria, Gandhi Nagar, Nehru Nagar, Mohan Nagar, Shastri Nagar and Turab Nagar, among others — will open on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays.

The market which will open on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays will be ones in Vasundhara, Kaushambi, Raj Nagar District Centre, Kavi Nagar, Rajendra Nagar, Shyam Park, Raj Nagar Extension, Navyug Market, Ambedkar Road and those in Delta Colonies of Ramprastha, Brij Vihar, Surya Nagar and Chander Nagar.

The officials added that vegetable shops, grocery shops, liquor shops and standalone shops will continue to open as per earlier specified timings. The directions issued will not be applicable in hotspots and containment zones, where only supply of essentials will be allowed.

“The shop owners will operate with 50% staff and will make arrangement for sanitizer for customers . Any customer not wearing mask or covering their face will not be catered to. The shop owners will also ensure that a separation of at least 6 feet is maintained between consumers to ensure social distancing,” the district magistrate added.

Traders’ association members, however, said that they held a meeting with administrative officials on Friday evening and raised some issues.

“We spoke to the officials about sweet shops and other shops selling items of daily consumption. We have requested them to allow such shops to open on daily basis otherwise the material will become stale and unusable. Likewise, we also sought directions regarding building material shops. The officials told that we should open markets and necessary changes will be taken up at a later stage after another round of meeting,” said Pradeep Gupta, convener of Vyapari Ekta Samiti – Indirapuram.

“We don’t find much relief in the order as the shops will effectively open from Monday and two working days will be devoted to cleaning and sanitization. We will lose customers on account of Eid festival which is on May 25. There has been a delay on part of officials to release the order for reopening the markets. This should have ideally been done on May 18 or 19 after the lockdown 4.0 guidelines were issued,” said Rajneesh Bansal, chairman of Turab Nagar Vyapar Mandal.

The administration officials said that the movement of commuters between Ghaziabad and Delhi and between Ghaziabad and Noida will continue.

“There is no change in the order for commuters who are travelling to Delhi or Noida,” said Santosh Kumar Vaishya, additional district magistrate.

The administrative officials also said that there is no likelihood of any order as regards to the movement of domestic helps, plumbers, mechanics and technicians,in highrises. Different RWAs have raised the issue and had been requesting the administration for give directions about entry of such persons.