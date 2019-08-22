Ghaziabad sewer deaths: Yogi orders inquiry, monetary relief

Updated: Aug 22, 2019 21:00 IST

LUCKNOW: Chief minister Yogi Adityanath has asked Uttar Pradesh Jal Nigam managing director (MD) to conduct an inquiry into death of five sanitation workers while cleaning a sewer in Ghaziabad on Thursday and send a report in two days.

The Jal Nigam has also been asked to give Rs 10 lakh ex gratia to families of each of the deceased.

Principal secretary, urban development, Manoj Kumar Singh, in a letter to the MD, directed suspension of four officers of the corporation for laxity in supervision in connection with the incident. Those placed under suspension include a general manager, an executive engineer, an assistant engineer and a junior engineer.

Aug 22, 2019