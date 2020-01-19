e-paper
Giaspura midnight shocker: 3 bikes, scooter set ablaze by miscreants

Also set on fire a heap of scrap collected by a dealer in the colony

cities Updated: Jan 19, 2020 22:44 IST
Panic gripped Giaspura flats after unidentified miscreants torched four vehicles, including three motorcycles and a scooter on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday. Miscreants also set on fire a heap of scrap collected by a dealer in the colony.

On being informed, police reached the spot and initiated investigation. According to locals, the crime is suspected to be a handiwork of a gang that has been active in the area. They also suspect the miscreants used petrol or some other inflammable materials for torching the vehicles.

Shivam, 23, a student, stated that he had parked his motorcycle on the roadside. Around midnight, one of his neighbours informed him that his vehicle had caught flames. He immediately rushed outside and found his bike engulfed in flames. He doused the flames with the help of his neighbours.

He later found out that motorcycles of a labourer Ashok Kumar and another resident Rohit Kumar, besides an Activa scooter belonging to another resident were also set on fire at the same time.

Scrap dealer sisters Asifa and Nafisa stated that they had collected scrap and dumped it in the park. The miscreants torched the scrap also.

When contacted, inspector Pavittar Singh, Daba station house officer, stated that they have received information about four vehicles being torched in Giaspura flats. The police have asked the owners of the vehicles to file a written complaint to lodge an FIR.

