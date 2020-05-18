Girders installed for new foot overbridge at Dombivli station

cities

Updated: May 18, 2020 00:07 IST

The Central Railway carried out the work of launching the girder for a foot overbridge at Dombivli railway station on Sunday.

“Eight girders were installed for the reconstruction of a new foot overbridge at Dombivli railway station on Sunday. The old foot overbridge towards the Kalyan side was dismantled and is being rebuilt. Almost 50% of the work is completed. The FOB is likely to be completed in 20 days,” said a CR official.

The girders were installed from 11am to 3pm, said the official.