Girders installed for new foot overbridge at Dombivli station

Girders installed for new foot overbridge at Dombivli station

cities Updated: May 18, 2020 00:07 IST
Priyanka Dhomse
Priyanka Dhomse
Hindustantimes
         

The Central Railway carried out the work of launching the girder for a foot overbridge at Dombivli railway station on Sunday.

“Eight girders were installed for the reconstruction of a new foot overbridge at Dombivli railway station on Sunday. The old foot overbridge towards the Kalyan side was dismantled and is being rebuilt. Almost 50% of the work is completed. The FOB is likely to be completed in 20 days,” said a CR official.

The girders were installed from 11am to 3pm, said the official.

