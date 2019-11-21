Global sanitation summit: Innovators announce partnership for better toilets for women

cities

Updated: Nov 21, 2019 19:13 IST

PUNE: On the concluding day of the three-day Global Sanitation summit here, two firms announced a partnership to promote better toilet hygiene and safer toilets for women.

Pee Safe, a Gurugram-based firm which has introduced the Pee Safe toilet seat sanitizer spray, among other products, announced a partnership with Pune-based Sara Plast Pvt Ltd for sanitizing their innovative mobile toilet centres for women. The company has converted almost a dozen scrapped buses into comfortable sanitation centres for women which have been placed in different parts of Pune for the convenience of women. Pee Safe announced that it will distribute free samples of its products to women using these sanitation centres (Ti buses).

Vikas Bagaria, Founder, Pee Safe,said, “ Sara Plast’s work is commendable in this area because they have come up with clean and hygienic mobile toilets and their idea resonates with Pee Safe’s ideology. We are glad to partner with them in their journey. With this tie-up we are not only contributing to better toilet hygiene for women but also ensuring that they have safer toilets for use by making our products available in the mobile toilet centres.”

At the concluding session, one of the delegates, Huda Elasaad, director, Change: Water Labs, appreciated the innovative technologies for sanitation used for the Smart City project. This presents “a lot of the opportunity for investors and innovators to work in this city,” she said.

The Toilet Board Coalition which had organized the summit announced India Cohort mentorship which includes funding and training for 12 months for selected innovators in sanitation.

Abhishek Sankhe, senior marketing manager from Eram Scientific, one of those selected for the programme said, “It is a great opportunity to be part of the accelerator programme, for it gives innovators like us an impetus to dream big, we want to capture the globe next. We are in India with our product e-toilets in 23 states, 4,000 toilets installed. Pune has 14 of our e-toilets and we want to put out more of such innovative upgraded e toilets.”