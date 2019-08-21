GMADA delays handover of water supply in its sectors to Mohali MC

cities

Residents of Sectors 66 to 82 who were rejoicing the Punjab government’s nod to shift water supply in the area from Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) to the local civic body will have to wait for their water charges to be slashed.

Reason: Throwing a spanner in the move, GMADA has asked the Mohali municipal corporation (MC) to also take over maintenance of sewerage and stormwater drainage system in these sectors.

GMADA is charging ₹5.25 per kilolitre for water in these sectors developed by it. The MC, meanwhile, collects only ₹1.8 per kilolitre in areas under it. The Punjab local bodies department last month approved the Mohali MC House proposal to take over water supply system in these sectors, after years of protests by the residents. Once implemented, it will come as a huge relief for 50,000-odd residents, as their water bill will be slashed considerably.

GMADA chief engineer Sunil Kansal said: “We want the MC to take over maintenance of sewerage and stormwater drainage system along with water supply. It will be difficult for two different agencies to maintain the services of same nature. We are holding a meeting on August 22 to take a final call on this.”

However, MC commissioner Bhupinder Pal Singh, in a letter to GMADA, has stated that the MC House only approved taking over water supply in the new sectors. Moreover, GMADA has not completed the sewerage and stormwater drain works in several areas.

Mayor Kulwant Singh as the local bodies department has already approved the House agenda passed on June 24, he will take up the matter with GMADA. “We cannot take over the maintenance of sewerage and stormwater drainage as the work is yet to be completed,” he said.

SAD councillor Surinder Singh, who represents Sector 80, said: “GMADA is unnecessarily delaying the matter. If they don’t expedite shifting of water supply to the MC, we will hold a protest against them.”

