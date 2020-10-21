e-paper
GMCH Jammu principal shifted, HoD microbiology to hold charge

cities Updated: Oct 21, 2020, 22:02 IST
Ravi Krishnan Khajuria
Ravi Krishnan Khajuria
         

The Jammu and Kashmir government transferred Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) principal Dr Nasib Chand Digra as secretary (technical) in health and medical education department on Wednesday.

Financial commissioner, health and medical education, Atal Dulloo, said, “In interest of administration and patient care, Dr Digra has been transferred and posted as secretary (technical) in health and medical education department.”

Head of microbiology department, Dr Shashi Sudan, has been handed over the charge of office of GMCH principal till a regular arrangement is made. On September 14, Dr Digra had written to lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha and applied for VRS (voluntary retirement scheme) following the interference in working of the hospital by “extra-institutional officials.”

The major referral hospital of Jammu region, GMCH has become a battlefield for senior doctors with patient care taking a severe hit. He, however, did not name anyone in the letter.

Dr Digra had claimed that there were “some extra-institutional officers, one or two heads of departments and some faculty members who are bypassing the departmental hierarchy and approaching administrative department in technical, professional and administrative matters.”

“Such interferences in the internal working of the principal office will create scope for anarchy, indiscipline and further demeaning of the office. This will further create a space for the GMC employees to create nuisance,” read the letter.

“In view of this, if my services are not being liked by anybody, I offer to get voluntary retirement,” Dr Digra’s letter read.

