GMDA to float tenders for new STPs by September

Gurugram The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) will float tenders for three sewage treatment plants (STPs) proposed in key areas of the city by September-end, an official familiar with the matter said.

A meeting was held in this regard on Wednesday, during which the authority decided to appoint a consultant to prepare detailed project reports for the STPs.

The combined capacity of the three STPs would be 90 million litres daily (MLD), the official said.

The GMDA has proposed to set up 20MLD plants, one each, at Sector 34 and Jahajgarh, in Sector 111, along the Dwarka Expressway. A 50MLD STP is proposed to be set up at Dhanvapur.

Currently, the GMDA is treating 388 MLD of sewage at its plants located at Dhanvapur (218MLD) and Sector 72 in Behrampur (170MLD).

Lalit Arora, chief engineer GMDA, said, “In next two years, the city would generate at least 450 to 480 MLD sewage on a daily basis and to treat that sewage, we need to augment our sewage treatment capacity by constructing new STPs.”

The three STPs would cost ₹150 crore in total and the authority aims to complete all the constructions by the end of 2021. “We will complete constructions of the 20 MLD STPs in Sector 34 and Jahajgarh by end of 2021 and the 50 MLD STP at Dhanvapur by March 2022, by when our total capacity of sewage treatment would be 478 MLD,” said Arora.

The GMDA had sent notices to residential and commercial establishments on July 16 to install online analysers at the STPs located inside their premises, to help the authority in monitoring sewage generation and discharge on daily basis.

“We have fixed August 31 as the deadline for installation of online analysers for all the privately installed STPs by developers in their residential and commercial establishments. If they fail to follow the notice, we will start imposing penalties on them with help of Haryana State Pollution Control Board. We believe many of the developers are currently discharging their sewage into our sewer system illegally, which we are unable to check without online analysers,” said Arora.

