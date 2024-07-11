Goa Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 23.21 °C, check weather forecast for July 11, 2024
Jul 11, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Goa on July 11, 2024 here.
The temperature in Goa today, on July 11, 2024, is 25.36 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 23.21 °C and 26.94 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 89% and the wind speed is 89 km/h. The sun rose at 06:09 AM and will set at 07:08 PM.
Tomorrow, on Friday, July 12, 2024, Goa is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 22.97 °C and 25.46 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 88%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Goa today stands at 129.0, indicating poor air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Goa for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on July 11, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|July 12, 2024
|25.43 °C
|Heavy intensity rain
|July 13, 2024
|25.98 °C
|Moderate rain
|July 14, 2024
|25.67 °C
|Moderate rain
|July 15, 2024
|25.18 °C
|Heavy intensity rain
|July 16, 2024
|23.71 °C
|Moderate rain
|July 17, 2024
|25.23 °C
|Moderate rain
|July 18, 2024
|26.86 °C
|Moderate rain
|City
|Temperature
|Sky
|Mumbai
|28.2 °C
|Moderate rain
|Kolkata
|33.58 °C
|Light rain
|Chennai
|30.64 °C
|Light rain
|Bengaluru
|25.37 °C
|Light rain
|Hyderabad
|28.94 °C
|Light rain
|Ahmedabad
|33.16 °C
|Moderate rain
|Delhi
|37.3 °C
|Moderate rain
