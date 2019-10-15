Good Samaritans to get monetary rewards for helping accident victims

cities

Updated: Oct 15, 2019 20:38 IST

Noida: Good Samaritans who rush to the aid of road accident victims may no longer be just unsung heroes. The UP government is planning to monetarily reward such people.

The government has approved the release of ₹3.71 crore for road safety this quarter. The money will be spent on organising massive awareness campaigns on road safety and a portion will also be reserved to reward Good Samaritans who save lives of road accident victims.

In Gautam Budh Nagar, 220 persons were killed and 393 injured in 481 accidents in the first five months of 2019, the traffic police data states. In many cases, onlookers and passersby do not help accident victims, fearing interrogation by the police and the hassles of court battles.

Anil Kumar Mishra, special secretary, UP, Monday issued a letter to UP Transport Commissioner in this regard. The letter states that the committee for UP Road Safety Fund Rules (2014) on October 14 held a meeting and discussed issues pertaining to road safety.

“The UP government has sanctioned ₹1,509.59 crore for road safety in the financial year 2019-20. The government has approved a release of ₹3.71 crore for the current quarter,” it said.

The letter states that ₹1 crore will be spent on awareness campaign in schools, colleges, debates and discussions on road safety. Besides that, ₹40 lakh will be sanctioned for stationery, fuel and other expenses incurred during the programme. A sum of ₹3.42 lakh is reserved for giving monetary rewards to Good Samaritans.

The Good Samaritans will not be questioned by police regarding the accident. The aim is to save lives. Sources said the Good Samaritans would get ₹2,000 for helping injured victim(s).

VK Singh, additional transport commissioner (enforcement), Uttar Pradesh, said the transport department has received the letter from special secretary over monetary rewards to Good Samaritans. “The letter also deals with other safety measures. The department of road safety will take necessary action on this,” he said.

Vaibhav Krishna, senior superintendent of police, Gautam Budh Nagar, said he has not yet received the order. “This is a good initiative to help road accident victims. The police will not interrogate Good Samaritans regarding the accident,” he said.

UP Road Safety Fund Rules (2014) also states that the funds should be used to reimburse expenditure incurred on the transportation of the injured persons in road accidents to hospitals, besides the installation of cautionary and informative road signboards, various traffic signals and their maintenance as per the immediate local needs. This is for public safety and to reduce mortality in case of accidents.

Noida is observing road safety week from October 14 to 20. The traffic and transport departments are conducting awareness programmes in different schools and colleges during the week.

First Published: Oct 15, 2019 20:38 IST