Government offices in Himachal to work at 50% strength from Tuesday

cities

Updated: May 25, 2020 18:00 IST

The government offices in Himachal Pradesh will function with 50% staff strength from Tuesday onwards. The order to this effect was issued by additional chief secretary (health) RD Dhiman on Monday.

Earlier, the government offices were operating with 33% staff strength.

As per the amended order, all Class-I and Class-II officers will attend the office on all working days, and the pooling of official vehicles shall be done to the extent possible.

In all the office attendance and timings of Class-III and Class-IV, daily wage and outsourced employees shall be staggered by the controlling officer and roaster will be prepared in such a way that 50% of employees attend the office every day.

Persons with disabilities, who require the assistance of others to reach the workplace shall be exempted from attending the office by the controlling officer.

The employees, who do not attend the office on a particular day, have been directed not to leave the station and shall remain available on the telephone and will attend the office if called for the exigency work.

There shall be no wage, salary-cut for the days of non-reporting in the office, reads the order.

The timing of arrival and departure of the employees will also be staggered to prevent overcrowding by forming two groups. The first group will arrive at 10 am and leave at 5 pm. The second group will arrive at 10:30 am and leave at 5:30 pm.

“Provision of thermal scanning, hand wash, and sanitiser will be made at all entry and exit points,” reads the order.

Frequent sanitisation of the entire workplace, common facilities, and points that come into human contact shall be done, and the wearing of mask at all the time will be mandatory. In-charge of the workplace shall ensure proper social distancing.

“Employees who develop flu-like symptoms, fever, or respiratory problems may be advised to proceed on paid leave and get the prescribed treatment/home quarantine. Pregnant women and employees with underlying medical conditions may be advised to take extra precaution,” states the order.

Those having Covid-19 symptoms shall be sent to the treatment facility or institutional quarantine, marked for the purpose, in consultation with the local administration. The use of the Aarogya Setu app is mandatory for all employees.

Employees have also been advised not to believe and spread rumours.

The order shall not be applicable to the field staff of the departments engaged in the maintenance of essential supplies/services; the offices located in the containment zones and educational institutions.

All the educational institutions shall continue to remain closed till further orders, the order says. The orders shall also be effective until further order.