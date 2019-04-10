Government sets up committee to inspect and register playschools in district

In a move that aims to regularise the functioning of playschools in the city, the department of women and child development (WCD) of the district has formed a block-level committee, which will inspect all playschools in the city and issue certificates of registration.

The development comes six months after the WCD, Panchkula, directed that playschools abide by guidelines issued by the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR).

As per officials, around 400 playschools in the district have been identified, but the actual number could be much higher. So far, none of the playschools in the city has been registered by the WCD department.

“In September, we received directions that mandated that all playschools in the district be registered by the department. There was a delay in implementing the plan, but in March the inspection was started. We have formed a two-member block-level committee, which is carrying out inspections of schools. Additionally, we have also emailed a letter to roughly 400 schools, asking them to get registered,” said Sunaina Khatri, district program officer, WCD. Three other block-level committees will be formed.

Earlier in March, right to information(RTI) activist Aseem Takyar had filed an application seeking information about the number of playschools in the district, after which the department swung into action. As per the RTI, not a single playschool in the district had been registered by the WCD department. “I was told that not even one play school in the district was registered. The response also said that no visits for inspection had been made to schools,” said Takyar.

PK Das, additional chief secretary, Haryana school education department, said that the department would carry out an awareness campaign, and ensure that schools are registered before the next round of admissions.

“No play schools are registered as of now. Guidelines have been issued this year and from next year onwards, we will ensure that whoever wants to run a playschool or a pre-school will have to comply with the guidelines,” said Das.

As per the NCPCR guidelines, no child below the age of three years will be admitted in play schools (see box).

Play schools in the city, however, said they were already abiding by the guidelines. “We have a franchise, and our syllabus is also approved by the NCERT,” said Snehlata, branch head, Little Leaders play school, South City I.

Parents said that government intervention was needed to keep a check on private schools. “These schools do not follow any guidelines. Sometimes there are not enough caregivers for the children. As parents, we are unable to say much. The government should step in and monitor these schools,” said Shveta Sharma, parent of a 4-year-old.

First Published: Apr 10, 2019 02:22 IST