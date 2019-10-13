Government terminates company’s contract to collect toll

cities

The state government has terminated the contract given to Supreme Manor Wada Bhiwandi Infrastructure Limited (SMWBIL) for collecting toll on Bhiwandi-Wada road in Thane district.

In an official letter made available on Saturday, Chandrashekar Joshi, secretary (roads), public works department (PWD), said that despite the government asking the contractor to fill up potholes, the firm failed to do so.

Confirming the development, Joshi said, “Toll collection has already been stopped on the site.” Its security deposit has also been forfeited and the highway will be handed over to the superintending engineer, PWD, Thane from October 19.

