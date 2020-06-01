Government to set up trauma centre at Kiratpur Sahib, says Punjab health minister Sidhu

cities

Updated: Jun 01, 2020 22:24 IST

Punjab health minister Balbir Singh Sidhu while talking to media persons in Nangal on Monday said the state government will be setting up a trauma centre at the historic town of Kiratapur Sahib in Rupnagar district.

Sidhu said that the proposed trauma centre will prove to be a boon for the people of Kiratpur Sahib, Anandpur Sahib, Nangal and adjoining areas of Himachal Pradesh. More health facilities will be provided at the Lala Lajpat Rai civil hospital in Nangal, and vacant posts of doctors will be filled soon, he added.

Sidhu also said that medical colleges were being set up in Mohali, Hoshiarpur and Kapurthala to meet the shortage of qualified doctors in hospitals.