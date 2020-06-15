e-paper
Governor Koshyari bags first prize in letter writing competition on Mahatma Gandhi

Governor Koshyari bags first prize in letter writing competition on Mahatma Gandhi

cities Updated: Jun 15, 2020 22:42 IST
HT Correspondent
Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Monday won first prize in the state level letter writing competition (inland letter card category) on Mahatma Gandhi and bagged ₹25,000. The theme of the competition was ‘Dear Bapu, you are immortal’ and it was organised by the department of posts on the occasion of the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

The Governor had participated in the event in his individual capacity and had sent in an essay on inland letter card to the organisers in Hindi, said a release issued by Raj Bhavan on Monday. The competition was organised for participants up to 18 year of age and those above 18 years in the categories of ‘Inland Letter Card’ and ‘Envelope’. About 80,000 people participated in two groups in the competition.

