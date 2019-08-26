Govt floats tender to install 1.4 lakh more CCTV cams, ministers share ‘positive’ feedback

cities

New Delhi: The Delhi government has floated tenders for the installation of 1.4 lakh CCTV cameras across the national capital, in the second phase of the project, public works department (PWD) minister Satyendar Jain said in the Assembly on Monday.

In July this year, the Delhi cabinet had approved the installation of 1.4 lakh more CCTV cameras, taking the total number of such cameras in the city to 2.8 lakh. Work to set up an equal number of cameras is already underway as part of phase one.

While participating in a brief discussion on the CCTV project in the city on the last day of the Monsoon session, Jain said all 2.8 lakh CCTV cameras would be installed within a year.

“The tender for installing 1.4 lakh more CCTV cameras was floated today (Monday). Residents whose power connections will be used to run CCTV cameras will be given a rebate of 50 units per month in their electricity bill,” Jain said.

He said these cameras would be of high quality and Wi-Fi enabled, which means that they could also be used as a centralised surveillance tool. “The cameras which are being set up are of high definition. These are so good in quality that the face of a person can be identified and registration numbers of vehicles can also be clearly seen from a distance of 50 metres,” Jain said.

Deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia listed a number of success stories in connection with the project, and these ranged from checking harassment of women on streets to discouraging theft of vehicles and even footwear at a temple in his constituency.

He said there was an overall atmosphere of safety and security because of the installation of CCTV cameras.

“People also shared stories as to how CCTV cameras have helped check women harassment on street corners and vehicle and cycle thefts from slums and parking areas. I was told by a temple priest that there were no instances of footwear theft on Janmashtami this year owing to the presence of CCTV cameras,” Sisodia said.

Sisodia, who also holds the education portfolio, said CCTV cameras were being installed in schools as well and the work has been completed in 63 schools. The Delhi government runs 1,031 schools across the city. Sisodia said that CCTV installation in the remaining schools will be completed by November this year.

Participating in the discussion, AAP MLAs shared incidents of how CCTV cameras were helping solve crimes like thefts and snatching, besides keeping a watch on antisocial elements.

