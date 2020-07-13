e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 13, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Govt implemented lockdown to hide its failures: BJP

Govt implemented lockdown to hide its failures: BJP

cities Updated: Jul 13, 2020 21:53 IST
Nadeem Inamdar
Nadeem Inamdar
Hindustantimes
         

PUNE The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) led by chief minister Uddhav Thackeray has implemented the lockdown so that it can complete the health infrastructure development works in the city which it failed to do during the last three months, said Siddharth Shirole, BJP, Shivajinagar MLA, on Monday.

Pune will go into a two-phase, 10-day lockdown from Monday, July 13, midnight, till Thursday, July 23.

“The city was limping back to normalcy after a three-month lockdown period. The sudden decision to implement the lockdown has been taken in an attempt to hide the failures of the state government,” said Shirole.

The legislators criticised the state government saying that it lacked the vision to prepare a long term plan to combat Covid-19 pandemic and it was unprepared for the worst-case scenario.

MP Girish Bapat said that the lockdown decision is unilateral and will lead to chaos.

“Why is the administration holding 96 per cent of the citizens to task when only four per cent of the population is Covid-19 positive? he said.

“Merely announcing a lockdown is not the solution and won’t curb the Covid-19 positive cases,” said Bapat.

“The elected representatives and people should be taken into confidence before going ahead with the lockdown,” he added.

top news
Coronavirus pandemic is going to get worse and worse and worse’: WHO chief
Coronavirus pandemic is going to get worse and worse and worse’: WHO chief
Sachin Pilot stands his ground, turns down second invite from Congress to attend meet
Sachin Pilot stands his ground, turns down second invite from Congress to attend meet
Maharashtra adds 6,497 new cases of Covid-19 to its tally
Maharashtra adds 6,497 new cases of Covid-19 to its tally
Ashok Gehlot aces 1st test, sequesters MLAs in luxury resort to prep for more
Ashok Gehlot aces 1st test, sequesters MLAs in luxury resort to prep for more
Pandemic could push tens of millions into chronic hunger: UN Report
Pandemic could push tens of millions into chronic hunger: UN Report
Doctor drives tractor to transport Covid-19 victim’s body for last rites
Doctor drives tractor to transport Covid-19 victim’s body for last rites
Amitabh Bachchan thanks fans, says their love took away his ‘loneliness’
Amitabh Bachchan thanks fans, says their love took away his ‘loneliness’
Rajasthan cliffhanger: Will Sachin Pilot stay with Congress or will he go? 
Rajasthan cliffhanger: Will Sachin Pilot stay with Congress or will he go? 
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallySachin PilotRBSE 12th Commerce Result 2020Rajasthan 12th Commerce ResultCBSE 12th Results 2020CBSE 12th Result 2020 Live

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In