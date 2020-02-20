e-paper
Govt mulling merging fraud-hit bank with co-op bank: Randhawa

Govt mulling merging fraud-hit bank with co-op bank: Randhawa

cities Updated: Feb 20, 2020 23:02 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
State co-operation minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa on Thursday informed the House that the government is considering merger of fraud-hit Hindu Co-operative Bank Limited in Pathankot with State Co-operative Bank to save the money of investors.

To a question of Pathankot MLA Amit Vij, Randhawa said the government was making efforts to revive the bank.

On Vij’s demand to have a time-bound probe in the fraud, Randhawa said his department will do it if the MLA gives it in writing.

On MLA Madan Lal Jalalpur’s query, chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh directed the home department to examine the feasibility of relocating the office of Ghanour police station from its existing location, in close vicinity of the bus stand.

To a question by Congress member Sunil Datti if the BRTS project in Amritsar was running in loss due to excessive cost of ticket, finance minister Manpreet Badal said the fare fixed for travelling in these buses was nominal. The minister said there was no proposal to cut fare of these buses being run by Punjab Bus Metro Society.

