Govt plans wheat procurement in staggered manner

chandigarh

Updated: Apr 08, 2020 21:16 IST

In view of the ongoing lockdown imposed to check the spread of coronavirus outbreak, the Punjab government is planning a staggered procurement of wheat this season, which will begin on April 15.

“We are making efforts to spread out procurement in terms of days and number of locations,” said food and civil supplies minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu.

He added, “It’s a mammoth task. We also have to ensure the safety of our farmers. We are making all arrangements for social distancing and other protocols to stop spread of the virus.”

The minister hinted that the Punjab Police may be deployed in the mandis to check avoidable rush. An officer of the rank of additional director general of police has been made a nodal officer for procurement and harvesting.

For the first time (since assured procurement started in 1960s), wheat procurement has been deferred by 15 days.

The state food and civil supplies and agriculture departments, and procurement agencies are working overtime to perform the enormous task of procurement and storage of wheat. A bumper wheat crop of 135 lakh tonnes is expected to arrive for procurement in the state.

“I am worried as to how the harvest and procurement will take place. I have never seen such an unpredictable scenario in my life before. There is no labour available due to fear of the virus,” said Sukhwinder Singh, a farmer from Bhattian village in Samrala.

1,900 RICE MILLS CONVERTED INTO PROCUREMENT CENTRES

To spread out procurement operations, the food and civil supplies department has decided to convert 1,897 rice shelling mills with large yard spaces into procurement centres.

“Apart from our regular 1,864 mandis and procurement centres, we have notified 1,897 rice mills as procurement centres, taking the total to 3,761, and we are in process identifying more. With this, we can reach out to farmers’ doorsteps, giving a cluster of two to three villages a separate facility for cleaning, packing and weighing of the grain,” said additional chief secretary (development) Viswajeet Khanna, who heads the state committee on harvesting and procurement.

He said the commission agents will help in bringing out the farmers turn-wise with their produce. “We are providing gloves, masks and hand sanitisers at all procurement centres.”

Meanwhile, IMD regional director Surender Paul predicted unsatisfactory weather conditions with sporadic rainfall, strong winds and sudden fall and rise in temperatures during April and May, when procurement operation is expected to be at peak.

Punjab Agricultural University vice-chancellor BS Dhillon suggested farmers to preserve freshly harvested wheat at their end as long as possible. “It will help farmers. They can keep themselves isolated, which is most important to check spread of virus. The space to store wheat in government godowns is also very scanty, so I ask farmers to sell their produce in stages.”

SHORTAGE OF GUNNY BALES, LABOUR

There is also a shortage of gunny bales required by procurement agencies for wheat storage as the jute mills in West Bengal that supply gunny bags to Punjab have stopped production. “Out of our requirement of 4.85 lakh bales, we are short of at least one lakh bales,” said food and civil supplies director Anindita Mitra.

She said the state government has written to the West Bengal government to allow production of gunny bags. She added that Punjab has also sought permission from the Centre to use polypropylene bags as an alternate.

“Shortage of labour is also a big concern as workers form UP and Bihar are not in Punjab now, so the state is banking on indigenous labour which is engaged in MNERGA works,” said Viswajeet Khanna, adding that harvesting and procurement requires 5 lakh work heads, who could be arranged from within the state.