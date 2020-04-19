e-paper
Home / Cities / Govt revokes order to use Bathinda cancer hospital as Covid facility

Govt revokes order to use Bathinda cancer hospital as Covid facility

Bathinda civil surgeon Dr Amrik Singh Sandhu said the isolation facility will be relocated at the civil hospital by Tuesday

cities Updated: Apr 19, 2020 22:20 IST
Vishal Joshi
Vishal Joshi
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

The Punjab health department has withdrawn its decision to continue using the Advanced Cancer Institute (ACI), Bathinda, as an isolation facility for Covid-19 suspects or patients, after a strong opposition by doctors and the families of those suffering from cancer for fear of infection.

Bathinda civil surgeon Dr Amrik Singh Sandhu said the isolation facility will be relocated at the civil hospital by Tuesday.

“The decision was taken by the high-ups after looking into various aspects. In case an infected patient requires treatment or ventilator support, they will be shifted to the Gobind Singh Medical College and Hospital in the adjoining Faridkot district,” said Dr Sandhu.

Also, he clarified that ventilators at the cancer institute will not be used for the Covid patients at the civil hospital. Sandhu said barricading has been planned at the civil hospital for restricted movement in the new Covid facility.

On Sunday, seven coronavirus suspects were discharged from the centre as they were found negative for the disease.

Earlier, HT reported as how the treatment of cancer patients was hit after Covid suspects were admitted at the isolation ward on the third floor.

Oncologists had suspended surgeries and radiotherapy since cancer patients have low immunity and should not be exposed to possible infection. Also, the paramedic and technical staff at ACI was put on duty at isolation ward and X-ray test station and laboratory was also being used for Covid cases.

Besides, Union minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal had said she will write to the Prime Minister about the state government’s decision to use the cancer institute as a Covid-19 facility. She had also written to the Punjab chief minister on the issue.

Cancer institute medical superintendent Dr Deepak Arora said he got an informal communication for the relocation of the Covid facility. “We will sanitise the entire floor to make it fit for regular cancer patients,” he added.

Till date, Bathinda has not reported any Covid-19 case.

