Govt schools gear up for Saksham exam to be held in February

Updated: Jan 19, 2020 20:47 IST

Gurugram: Government schools in the district have started preparing for the second round of the Saksham exam, which will take place from February 14 till February 29. Ahead of the exam, a round of pre-assessment tests will also be administered to participating schools to check their level of preparedness.

Saksham is a statewide initiative that seeks to strengthen the existing education system in Haryana by testing the competencies of students in different subjects. Under the initiative, the progress of students in classes 3-8 is monitored and tested for grade-level competency, to judge if the students are at the standard of their respective classes. The exam is conducted and assessed by a third party for objective analysis.

In the previous Saksham examination that took place in September, Gurugram had delivered an average performance in comparison to the other three blocks — Sohna, Pataudi, and Farrukhnagar — of the district.

For the February round of the examination, students will be tested for Hindi, math, EVS, science, and social science.

District elementary education officer Premlata Yadav said that the exam would include questions from the five SAT (Scholastic Assessment Tests) that have taken place till now, and will also test the syllabus from previous classes. Around 85% of questions will be from SAT 1 to 5.

Suman Sharma, principal of Government Model Senior Secondary School in Sector 4/7, Urban Estate, said that schools had been asked to hold revision classes on a daily basis and administer tests at the end of the day ahead of the assessment tests this week. “This time the test will take place after a gap of four months and our focus is going to be on revision so that students don’t repeat the mistakes that they made in the previous tests,” said Sharma.