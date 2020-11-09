e-paper
Home / Cities / “Graft in MCD”: Case registered on BJP complaint

“Graft in MCD”: Case registered on BJP complaint

cities Updated: Nov 09, 2020, 23:35 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

New Delhi:

Delhi Police has registered a case on a complaint filed by Delhi BJP general secretary Kuljeet Chahal regarding a “fake” news video being circulated on social media, allegedly by AAP leaders, claiming corruption in the BJP-ruled municipal corporations.

In his police complaint filed on November 7, Chahal alleged AAP spokesperson Durgesh Pathak and leader of the opposition in the North Delhi Municipal Corporation Vikash Goel had in a press conference“levelled serious and unfounded allegations” against BJP councillors, alleging “misappropriation of funds collected by the North corporation as property tax”.

“It has come to our knowledge that a fake news video is being circulated to defame our party (BJP),” Chahal said.

Deputy commissioner of police (New Delhi) Eish Singhal said an FIR has been registered at the North Avenue police station under sections of cheating, for forging document or electronic record and under Information Technology Act to probe the forgery.

The FIR has been registered in connection with the fake video in circulation and the matter is being investigated.

In response to the allegations, Pathak said, “The complaint is baseless and fake and we will reply in court.” Goel too said the same.

Refuting the allegations, AAP said in a statement, “Th BJP has levelled baseless and false allegations. We will respond in court.”

