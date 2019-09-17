Grand ‘Baahubali-Chittorgarh’ pandal to feast eyes of Lucknowites this Durga Puja

Updated: Sep 17, 2019 18:11 IST

The people of state capital will see the ten-armed Goddess Durga in royal splendour in a pandal inspired by the Bollywood blockbuster ‘Baahubali’. The pandal design includes the fictitious ‘Mahishmati palace’ shown in the movie along with a replica of the Chittorgarh Fort, synonymous with the legend of Rajput queen Padmavati.

To recreate this royal feast for the eyes of Lucknowites, ‘Sadbhavna Sanskritik Samiti’, Sahara States, Jankipuram, has used as much as 3.5 lakh metre cotton cloth, four quintals of iron nails, a quintal of pins and 650 litres of paint.

“This is the 19th year of Durga puja celebrations by this samiti,” said president Saurav Bandyopadhyay, adding, “We thought of doing something different this time.”

“Baahubali was a smash hit. Bhansali’s ‘Padmavat’ was also a much talked about film. So, we decided to replicate the ‘Mahishmati palace’ in the main pandal, and also have people reminded of the grandeur of the Chittorgarh Fort. The fort was a fond home for queen Padmini, also hailed as Padmavati -- the braveheart of Chittorgarh -- known for her incomparable beauty,” he said.

He said artisans from West Bengal were working day and night to complete the task on time. “Nearly 5,700 bamboos have been used. The Baahubali pandal is 100 feet wide, 90 feet high and 60 feet deep (length),” said Bandyopadhyay.

For hosting cultural events, a separate pandal, ‘Rang Mahal’ -- measuring 80 ft x 30 ft x 50 ft -- has been created. “The total pandal area of the fort and the palace is nearly 38,000 sq ft,” said Bandyopadhyay.

To illuminate the royal pandal, special LED lights were arranged from Chandan Nagar in Bengal, he said.

“Nando Dulal Barik and his two-member team from Krishnanagar in WB have made the Durga idol by toiling for 40 days. The venue will also have an elaborate food court and a kids’ zone,” said Bandyopadhyay.

The bamboo structure work is being done by Sanjay (goes by single name) of Midnapore in Bengal, he said.

Durga Puja will begin on October 3.

All directions

In the North Indian city of Lucknow, Goddess Durga will be worshipped in a grand pandal created by artisans from the eastern part of the country (West Bengal). The theme of the pandal is inspired by a South Indian superhit movie (Baahubali) and the royalty of the Chittorgarh Fort in West India.

First Published: Sep 17, 2019 18:11 IST