Greater Noida: 100 teams deployed to disinfect areas where Covid-19 cases surfaced

Updated: Mar 22, 2020 22:46 IST

GREATER NOIDA: At least 100 teams have been formed in Greater Noida for disinfection and sanitisation works in public spaces that include public toilets, commercial areas, footpaths, roads, public offices and village markets after a Sars-Cov-2 case was confirmed from the Sector Alpha-1 area. According to the Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority (GNIDA), a total of 500 staff members across 100 teams have been deployed to disinfect all places where people visit on daily basis.

“Before a case of Covid-19 was confirmed here, we had deployed at least 56 teams consisting of junior engineers, health inspectors and horticulture staff to disinfect public spaces. Now, we have taken the number of teams to 100, each with four to five staff members, along with experts, to carry out disinfection works carefully to check the spread of Sars-Cov-2 in the city,” said Narendra Bhooshan, chief executive officer of the Greater Noida authority.

He said the teams are using hypochlorite mixed with water, which they are sprinkling at public places.

“We have disinfected the major markets of the city such as the Alpha commercial belt and Jagat Farm, and all public restrooms, footpaths and roads in Sector Alpha 1. The district magistrate and medical teams have already deployed teams to sanitise Alpha 1 area from the inside, where a case was confirmed. We are disinfecting footpaths and roads in sector Alpha 1 and other areas too. We will do it daily so that those who use these facilities stay safe from the virus,” said Bhooshan. The CEO said he has been inspecting areas including Sector Knowledge Park-IV, Jagat Farm market and many village markets, and appealed to the people for support towards the Janta Curfew to check the spread of Covid-19.

“A village markets are being disinfected as these places see large crowds out for shopping. We will also disinfect public toilets in villages,” the CEO added. The authority’s teams are disinfecting door handles, knobs, tapes, walls and other key points which users usually touch, said officials.

The authority and administration has asked corporate houses, private companies and builders for their cooperation in making the social distancing drive successful and asked them for experts for the disinfection drive.

“Supertech Limited has provided a tram of eight experts that is helping sensitise houses where Covid-19 cases were found. We are happy that the firm came forward to support the sensitisation drive. We hope other corporate houses and realtors also extend their support to fight this disease,” said BN Singh, district magistrate, Gautam Budh Nagar.

Meanwhile, the Noida authority is also continuing its efforts towards disinfection and sanitation in all commercial areas and public places in the city.

“The idea behind disinfection works is that those who use these places do not become carriers of the virus,” said Ritu Maheshwari, chief executive officer of the Noida authority.