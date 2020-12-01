e-paper
Groom’s mother, niece returning from wedding killed in accident at Khanna

10 relatives, tempo traveller driver suffer injuries; family was travelling from Delhi to Amritsar

cities Updated: Dec 01, 2020, 23:15 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
The wedding party’s tempo traveller that rammed into a stationary truck near Libra village, Khanna. The truck driver fled after abandoning his vehicle.
The wedding party’s tempo traveller that rammed into a stationary truck near Libra village, Khanna. The truck driver fled after abandoning his vehicle.(HT Photo)
         

Wedding celebrations turned sour as the 58-year-old mother of the groom and her granddaughter were killed after their tempo traveller rammed into a stationary truck on the national highway near Libra village in Khanna.

The mishap also left their 10 relatives and the driver injured.

The deceased have been identified as Gurcharan Kaur, 58, of Kot Mangal Singh, Amritsar, and her granddaughter, Jaishree, 3, of Dehradun.

The injured are Davinder Kaur, Satnam Kaur, Prabhdeep Kaur, Ginni Kaur, Harpreet Singh, Rinkle, Sarabjit Kaur, Roshan Singh, Jasmeet Kaur, Gurnoor Singh and driver Umesh Kumar.

Gurcharan’s husband Ajit Singh, 60, said they were returning to Amritsar from Delhi after the wedding of their son, Parminder Singh. While he was travelling in a car, Gursharan and other relatives were in a tempo traveller that they had hired.

After they reached near Libra village, the driver suddenly rammed the vehicle into a stationary truck, killing his wife and their granddaughter on the spot. The driver and their relatives were rushed to the hospital with the help of passers-by.

ASI Baljit Singh said the truck driver, Rakesh Kumar, of Mirzapur, Uttar Pradesh, had been booked under Sections 304-A (causing death by negligence), 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others), 338 (causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others), 283 (danger or obstruction in public way or line of navigation) and 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees) of the Indian Penal Code. He managed to escape on foot after the accident.

The victims’ bodies were handed over to the family following autopsy.

