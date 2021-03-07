IND USA
Patel also raised questions over the understanding of the party's central leadership of Gujarat and said the Congress has failed to struggle as an opposition in the state.(PTI Photo)
cities

Gujarat Congress did not seek my opinion regarding local body polls: Patel

  • He, however, also dismissed speculation about leaving the Congress in the future and said he would remain in the party and carry out whatever responsibility he is given.
PTI, Ahmedabad
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 11:33 PM IST

Gujarat Congress working president Hardik Patel on Sunday slammed the functioning of the state unit after the party's humiliating defeat in the local body elections, claiming that no work was given to him in the polls and his opinion was also not sought for ticket distribution.

He, however, also dismissed speculation about leaving the Congress in the future and said he would remain in the party and carry out whatever responsibility he is given.

In an interview with PTI, Patel also raised questions over the understanding of the party's central leadership of Gujarat and said the Congress has failed to struggle as an opposition in the state.

In order to strengthen the party, the high command has to understand Gujarat, he said.

Patel also argued that the legislators have to be kept away from the work of the organisation.

The comments by Patel, who was the face of the Patidar quota agitation in 2015, came days after the BJP won all 31 district panchayats, 74 out of 81 municipalities and also trounced its main rival Congress in 231 taluka panchayats.

The success followed the BJP's clean sweep in elections for six municipal corporations in the first phase last month. The Congress could not even open its account in the Surat Municipal Corporation.

Following the party's debacle, Gujarat Congress president Amit Chavda and leader of opposition Paresh Dhanani sent their resignations to the party leadership.

When asked about the reasons for the party's defeat, Patel said, "We have failed to win the public's trust. The struggle which we should have undertaken as an opposition, we have failed in that. The public feels that the Congress did not do its job as an opposition and that is why the Aam Aadmi Party got votes in many places." "In Surat, people from our movement had asked for only two tickets. The party did not even give that. Just because of those two seats we lost all the 36 seats there," he said.

It is worth noting that in the last civic elections, the Congress had won more than 30 seats in the Patidar-dominated areas of Surat.

Without naming any leader, Patel claimed, "I am the working president and I had no role in ticket distribution. I was told that the working president has no role in it. Nevertheless, I held several meetings on my own. I was not given any programme or work by the Pradesh Congress Committee." "Preparations for the local body elections had been going on for three months. Not even once in three months have I been told that you have to do this work. Tickets were distributed in more than 5,000 seats, but not even for one seat, I was asked to give my opinion. Even in Patidar-dominated areas, my opinion was not taken," he said.

Asked about the resignation of Amit Chavda from the post of state president and Paresh Dhanani from the post of the leader of opposition, Patel said, "If I were also the president, I would have taken responsibility. They have resigned, but the responsibility lies with everyone." "Now everyone has to work hard," he added. Asked if the Congress high command did not take necessary steps in time, Patel said they have to understand Gujarat, and give importance to it. "We have not been in power in the state for 30 years. If we do not understand Gujarat, young workers like us will be left disappointed. The party is slumping day by day and no one is paying attention," Patel said.

mumbai news

Bombay HC stays termination of Solapur university senate members

By KAY Dodhiya, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 12:14 AM IST
The Bombay high court (HC) on Tuesday stayed a February 4 order of Solapur University wherein the membership of five members of the senate, management council and board of studies were terminated after it came to light that they had given false information to the media about the vice-chancellor of the university
pune news

Virtual Data Science conference on March 8

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 12:13 AM IST
Pune - A 24-hour virtual conference will be held by Women in Data Science (WiDS) on March 8, coinciding with the International Women’s Day, in collaboration with Stanford University – ICME Department
mumbai news

Bombay HC relief for Malad animal welfare society as derecognition order set aside

By KAY Dodhiya, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 12:11 AM IST
The Bombay high court (HC) on Tuesday set aside a December 2020 order by the Animal Welfare Board of India which suspended and derecognised the Universal Animal Welfare Society at Malad on the grounds that cruel activities were being carried out at the centre run by the society
mumbai news

Mumbai: MIDC police recover 117 stolen, lost mobiles in a special drive

By Megha Sood, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 12:10 AM IST
The MIDC police, Andheri, this month, traced the users of around 200 lost or stolen phones within its jurisdiction in 2019 and 2020
pune news

SPPU first semester exams postponed, students, teachers seek more clarity

By Dheeraj Bengrut, Pune
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 12:09 AM IST
The first-semester examination at the Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) has been delayed
pune news

IMD forecast: Warmer temperatures in Pune this week

By Namrata Devikar, Pune
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 12:08 AM IST
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted the day temperature to rise as high as 37 degrees Celsius this week
pune news

PMC to organise monthly collection drive at 300 centres for e-waste

By Siddharth Gadkari, Pune
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 12:08 AM IST
The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) solid waste department has decided to organize a monthly collection program at 300 centres for e-waste and plastic waste
mumbai news

Mumbai: Mobile thieves who targetted same train daily, arrested

By Megha Sahoo, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 12:07 AM IST
The Borivli government railway police (GRP) officers on Saturday arrested two mobile robbers who stole phones of commuters of the same train every day
pune news

PMC stops Bhama Askhed water supply to Yerawada after high turbidity found

By Siddharth Gadkari, Pune
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 12:07 AM IST
The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has stopped the water supply of Bhama Askhed project to residents from Yerawada due to the presence of high turbidity
pune news

PI, API among three in police custody for corruption

By HT Correspondent, Pune
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 12:07 AM IST
A police inspector, an assistant police inspector and a constable were among three people arrested by the Anti-Corruption Bureau’s (ACB ) Pune unit for demanding and accepting a bribe to give a favourable submission in court in order to secure the release of the complainant’s uncle who was in judicial custody in a case of cheating
pune news

Two minors killed in separate road accidents in two days

By HT Correspondent, Pune
UPDATED ON MAR 08, 2021 12:06 AM IST
Two minors including a seven-year-old were killed in road accidents in Pune within two days
pune news

CEO of sports event management company booked for cheating

By Shalaka Shinde, Pune
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 12:05 AM IST
The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of a sports event management company was among seven people booked by the Pimpri-Chinchwad police for allegedly duping a Mumbai-based businessman for 1
pune news

Cops arrest major-rank officer of army in paper leak case

By HT Correspondent, Pune
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 12:05 AM IST
The Pune police have arrested a major-rank officer of the Indian Army in the case of question paper leak for the recruitment of soldiers that was to be held in 40 centres all over the country on February 28
others

Under the shadow of uncertainty, students of foreign universities hope to pursue their dreams

By Manasi Deshpande
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 12:04 AM IST
PUNE Anush Chauthai, a 25-year-old student, was all set to fly to Canada on March 28, 2020 to pursue a university specialised course in Digital Forensic and Cyber Security when the lockdown in India grounded his plan
others

YourSpace: Punekars treat mask rule like helmet campaign... wearable when able; hence, fines are a must

By As told to Siddharth Gadkari
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 11:56 PM IST
“I support wearing masks
