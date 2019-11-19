e-paper
Tuesday, Nov 19, 2019

Gurdaspur Akali Dal vice-president shot dead, legs chopped off at Dhilwan village in Batala

cities Updated: Nov 19, 2019 12:13 IST
HT Correspondent
BATALA: Dalbir Singh, 55, the vice-president of the Gurdaspur Shiromani Akali Dal unit, was shot dead and his legs were chopped off by a poultry farm owner following a dispute over hiring a servant at Dhilwan village, 25 km from Batala town, on Monday night.

Police said on Tuesday that the accused, Balwinder Singh, 55, and his sons Major Singh, 25, and Mandeep Singh, 24, along with six others, barged into Dalbir’s house around 10pm on Monday. While Major and Mandeep fired a dozen bullets, Balwinder cut off Dalbir’s legs with a sharp-edged weapon before threatening shocked family members with dire consequences.

Villagers, requesting anonymity, said that Dalbir was a former sarpanch and had intervened to sort out a dispute Balwinder had with another resident earlier in the day. A compromise was reached but Balwinder was nursing a grudge and took revenge by forcibly entering Dalbir’s house at night and brutally killing him.

Batala SSP Opinderjeet Singh Ghumman said that the police had registered a case of murder against the nine accused and a search was on.

After objections, new uniforms of Rajya Sabha marshals to be reviewed
Hindutva, Mehbooba Mufti and Nitish Kumar in Sena’s latest attack on BJP
Government huddles to prevent another spike in bad air
India’s first Chief of Defence Staff will direct three service chiefs
Mumbai teen, missing for a month, was sexually assaulted and murdered
Couple alleges daughters abducted, kept at self-styled godman’s institute
India closer to world’s first male contraceptive injection
Sonia, Manmohan Singh pay tribute to Indira Gandhi on her birth anniversary
