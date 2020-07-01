Unlock 2.0: Gurugram RWAs told to maintain status quo, allow helps to enter

gurugram

Updated: Jul 01, 2020 23:42 IST

As part of ‘Unlock 2’, the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) has reiterated its directions, issued over the last two months, and asked resident welfare associations (RWAs) in the city to continue to allow domestic helps to enter, regulate walking in common areas and parks, identify vulnerable residents and keep details of coronavirus (Covid-19) patients in their areas confidential.

The order, by MCG commissioner Vinay Pratap Singh, was issued in this regard on late Tuesday.

Singh’s order reiterated that RWAs need to permit entry of all domestic help workers unless they are coming from or going to a containment zone or large outbreak region. He further said that walks in common areas and parks “are to be restricted by staggering the morning and evening times, between 5am to 10pm on basis of odd-even house number scheme, to avoid crowding and maintain social distancing.” He also said that games requiring teams and group activities will continue to remain closed.

Two weeks ago, during a press conference, and in communication to RWAs via Whatsapp groups, Singh had said that the civic body seeks their help to identify pregnant women, senior citizens, persons with co-morbidities and children up to 10 years of age in their respective areas; putting up home isolation notices on behalf of MCG at residences of positive cases; deputing security guards to assist regulation of entry and exit in containment zones; coordinating with the MCG for lifting bio-medical waste of residents in home isolation; establishing isolation centres within their respective area, and maintaining confidentiality on details of Covid-19 positive cases and only sharing them with health department officials. Singh’s Tuesday order reiterated all these directions.

The order, though, said that RWAs need “to adhere to the guidelines issued by the government in letter and spirit, failing which penal provisions as given in MHA (Ministry of Home Affairs) notifications will be attracted against the responsible office bearers of the RWAs.”

His order further stated that complaints from residents about RWAs introducing measures in violation of the MHA order “will be investigated thoroughly and action will be taken against the office bearers of the concerned RWAs wherever necessary.”

“The directions have been issued to ensure there is no confusion among RWAs that guidelines issued previously by the MCG have been discontinued. We will continue to both extend and seek their support throughout the coronavirus outbreak,” said Singh.

A comment from an RWA could not be received by the time the copy went to publish.