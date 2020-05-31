e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 31, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Gurugram: Clear skies today; more rain expected after June 3

Gurugram: Clear skies today; more rain expected after June 3

cities Updated: May 31, 2020 23:23 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

Gurugram: Heavy rains accompanied by squalls of winds and lighting lashed the city for the second time this week, resulting from a western disturbance (WD) passing through the national Capital region. According to forecasts of the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the next few days are likely to see an increase in temperature by two to four degrees Celsius, while fresh showers are expected after June 3.

The IMD had said Saturday that the combined influence of a WD and an east-west trough in lower tropospheric-levels would bring further rainfall to parts of NCR and the northern plains over the weekend. Gurugram received 5mm of rainfall until 8:30am Sunday morning, while gusty winds of speeds between 40 and 60kmph and heavy showers were observed late afternoon.

Sunday’s maximum temperature, according to IMD data, was recorded at 33 degrees Celsius (down from 34.1 degrees Celsius the previous day), while minimum temperature was recorded at 20 degrees Celsius (down from 21 degrees Celsius the previous day).

The impact of these weather events, officials said, is likely to diminish by tomorrow, bringing back clear skies to Gurugram. Going by the IMD’s seven-day forecast for the city, “partially cloudy skies” are expected to prevail till June 3, with maximum temperature not exceeding 37 degrees Celsius and minimum temperature not falling below 27 degrees Celsius.

“But a fresh WD will manifest from the night of June 3. South-westerly winds blowing through Rajasthan due to the formation of a low pressure zone in the Arabian sea, and their movement via the Gujarat coast, would bring moisture to parts of north-west India and NCR,” said Kuldeep Srivastava, spokesperson, IMD.

The combined effect of these two weather systems, according to the IMD, will lead to thunderstorms and light rain activity over NCR between June 3 and June 5, peaking on June 4. However, these conditions will also ensure that temperatures in the region remain low, with heat wave conditions not expected till at least June 8.

top news
India expels 2 Pak officials for involvement in spying, to leave country in 24 hrs
India expels 2 Pak officials for involvement in spying, to leave country in 24 hrs
SpaceX capsule delivers two NASA astronauts to International Space Station
SpaceX capsule delivers two NASA astronauts to International Space Station
Covid-19: India now seventh worst-hit country in the world
Covid-19: India now seventh worst-hit country in the world
Unlock 1: States allow shops, markets, offices to open with full capacity
Unlock 1: States allow shops, markets, offices to open with full capacity
Mission Begin Again: What’s allowed, what’s not in Maharashtra
Mission Begin Again: What’s allowed, what’s not in Maharashtra
Protests over George Floyd’s death spread across US
Protests over George Floyd’s death spread across US
Uttarakhand CM in self-quarantine after attending meeting with Covid-19 positive minister
Uttarakhand CM in self-quarantine after attending meeting with Covid-19 positive minister
Covid update: Delhi death data row; Modi-Morrison’s samosa chat; Pak violence
Covid update: Delhi death data row; Modi-Morrison’s samosa chat; Pak violence
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyPM ModiCovid-19Delhi Covid-19Lockdown 5.0Rishi KapoorPunjab Board 10th Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In