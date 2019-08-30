Gurugram: Construction of four sports stadia, installing water meters to be discussed in next House meeting

cities

Updated: Aug 30, 2019 20:13 IST

Gurugram The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG), in its House meeting next week, divulge details on the process for constructing four sports stadiums, MCG office on MG Road and deliberate on a few proposals.

The MCG will discuss new agendas, such as hiring a full-time team of architects, installing water meters on all residential and commercial water connections, among others, officials said on Friday.

During a House meeting on August 25, 2018, the MCG had approved the construction of four sports stadiums and Olympic-size swimming pools in each of its four zones, while the proposal for a new MCG office on MG Road, in Sector 14, was approved.

Despite these agendas being approved, there has been little to no progress on them, said councillors.

“Even during the tenure of the previous mayor, the agenda on constructing MCG office was approved twice and during my tenure, the agenda was approved nearly two years ago. The MCG is yet to get its own office and has been operating out of rented property for the last five years. Nearly ₹10 crore has been wasted in leasing (an office premises), which could have been allocated elsewhere,” said Madhu Azad, mayor, MCG.

The MCG has been operating out of a three-storey building in Sector 34 since February 2014, for a monthly rental of ₹13 lakh to the Haryana Shahri Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP).

Besides the high rental, the office is also located in an industrial sector on the outskirts of the city where public transport is poor.

In March, four public bodies in the city — MCG, HSVP, Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA), and the Town and Country Planning (DTCP) — sent a proposal to the state government for constructing their offices together in Sector 29.

The proposal is still under consideration, said officials.

The MCG in May decided to construct a recreational sports complex in Sectors 52-53A for ₹20 crore, instead of building the city’s first archery training centre and a multi-purpose indoor sports complex at a ₹130 crore.

Officials said that a status update on the remaining stadiums and pools will be provided in the meeting.

Azad said that after deliberations, councillors felt that the MCG needs a dedicated team of architects for providing estimates for construction of projects, instead of hiring consultants for each project.

“Hiring consultants for various projects is a burden on the MCG’s cash reserves, as the consultation charges are expensive. The MCG needs to identify and hire a full-time team of architects who can be consulted for various infrastructure projects,” Azad said.

In May, former MCG commissioner Yashpal Yadav had decided to install water meters with all residential and commercial water connections to ensure there is less water wastage, and water consumption slab could be enforced.

However, Yadav was transferred since then and the proposal has remained on paper. There are nearly six lakh properties that fall under the MCG’s jurisdiction.

The House meeting is scheduled for September 3 at the John Hall in Civil Lines. However, officials said that MCG commissioner Amit Khatri may have to attend a meeting with the senior Haryana government bureaucrats on the same day, which is likely to push the House meeting to September 6.

The date of the House meeting will be confirmed by Sunday, officials said.

First Published: Aug 30, 2019 20:13 IST